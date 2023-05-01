What You See First In This Visual Test Reveals Just How Honest You Are

Honesty is a highly admirable character trait, much like selflessness, a charming disposition, and even your level of Zen or whether or not you're an introvert.

With honesty, sometimes telling the truth isn't exactly easy to do, but at the end of the day, most people can agree that telling the truth, even if it is difficult, is usually better than lying and having to cover it up. Lies have a tendency of spreading and becoming even bigger than ever before!

While most people consider themselves to be fairly honest and transparent, we've all stretched the truth before or at least told a little white lie.

However, it can be difficult to accurately assess our own level of honesty, as we are often biased toward seeing ourselves in a positive light and because no one human being is truly capable of being objective about themselves.

How honest are you? You don't have to wonder anymore once you take this free honesty test.

Instead of engaging in awkward conversations asking people if they think you're super trustworthy, you can take this free personality test and find out in a matter of seconds whether or not you're considered to be an honest person.

The quiz is simple. Simply look at the optical illusion below and pay close attention to the first thing in the picture that catches your eye.

Once you've done that, scroll down to find out what this personality test reveals about how honest you really are.

1. If you saw the stars first

If you saw the stars first, you're so honest it's surprising that you have yet to confess to chopping down a cherry tree.

If you saw the stars first, the test suggests that you value honesty highly and try to be truthful in your interactions with others. In fact, sometimes people say you're too honest.

You can't help it, it's just how you're wired. Being honest is great, but you need to remember that honesty without kindness is cruelty.

2. If you saw the moon first

If you saw the moon first, you're the kind of person who people aren't quite sure about when it comes to sharing your secrets.

You seem kind and caring, and you are, but you also appear to be a person with plenty of secrets, and that's because you also are.

If you saw the moon first, the test suggests that you are generally trustworthy but may prioritize your own interests over keeping others' secrets.

3. If you saw the birds first

If you saw the birds first, you're the sort of person people never tell their secrets to.

They also make it their business to second-guess everything that you say, and you do have a tendency towards exaggeration.

If you saw the birds first, the test suggests that you may have a tendency to gossip or exaggerate, which can make others question your honesty. It's best to stop spreading gossip all around town.

4. If you saw the girl first

If you saw the girl first, people think you're trustworthy, but only when the mood strikes you.

If you saw the girl first, the test suggests that you may be perceived as distant or uninterested in others' lives, which can make it harder for them to trust you.

So, when people keep things from you, it isn't because you aren't trustworthy, it's just that they think you aren't interested. Want to hear more secrets? Express more interest!

