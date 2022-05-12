The Image You See First Reveals What People Secretly Find Most Charming About You

Each of our personality traits shape shifts a bit in the way optical illusions do, appearing differently to various people when looked at from alternate perspectives.

On our good days, we all have a sense of what's wonderful about us. Sure, we don't exactly go around trumpeting this news for all to hear, because that would be kind of arrogant of us.

But when we feel good and happy, chances are if you asked us what our most charming characteristics are, we'd be able to tell you.

Someone with a charming personality is kind, friendly, funny, and irresistible. You'll know you're charming if people are constantly hitting on you, trying to be your friend, or just be in your presence.

But charm for men, specifically, means confidence and wit. A woman who is able to crack a few jokes and hold her head up high can charm anyone around, even if she's wearing sweats and a greasy ponytail!

But we don't always feel our best every single day of the week. In fact, more often than not, we as human beings would be far more likely to be able to tell you what personality traits are our worst. Heck, most of us could probably give a laundry list of personality traits we wish we could change about ourselves.

The truth is that it's much easier to be critical of yourself than it is to be loving towards yourself, even if it's just quietly acknowledging the aspects of your personality that seem to enliven the people around you at any given time.

But self-confidence isn't just something you have or don't have; it can be something that you learn, a skill that you slowly craft and hone over time.

Part of honing that skill is learning the awesome things about your personality. That can be hard to do on your own, but luckily, this charming personality test is designed to help you.

You can quickly determine which of your personality traits people just can't get enough of.

It's simple. All you have to do is look at the picture below and make a mental note of the first images that catches your eye.

Then scroll down to find out what this optical illusion test reveals are your most charming dominant personality traits.

1. If you saw the old man's face...

If you saw the old man's face first, the personality trait that people can't get enough of is your insight.

You are a generally deeply observant and open-minded person. You don't always advertise just how much you see and pick up, but if you did, no one would be surprised. You've got an air of Sherlock Holmes around you: taking in information and processing it with tremendous speed.

People love hanging around you to get your take on people, places, and situations. You're almost always known to cut right to the heart of the matter.

2. If you saw the woman with the broken umbrella...

If you saw the woman with the broken umbrella first, the personality trait that people can't get enough of is your tremendous sense of humor.

Even when you're in the face of a disaster — be it something as minor as a broken umbrella or as major as a broken heart — you can't help but shine the light of your humor into the world and make it better.

The brilliance of your humor is something that people can't ever get enough of. You light up a room. You're a very charming person. Know that. Charming people embrace an essence of charm and a power of touch to a surprising degree. They speak with body language.

3. If you saw the woman with the working umbrella...

If you saw the woman with the working umbrella first, the personality trait that people can't get enough of is your positive attitude.

It doesn't matter what's going on, you always find a way to see the bright side. Sometimes you worry that this might irritate people, but I'll tell you something: you're actually their biggest source of laughter.

Don't hold back your sunshine. If you have a positive take to share, go right ahead and do that.

4. If you saw the flowers...

If you saw the flowers first, the personality trait that people can't get enough of is your old-school sensuality as a host.

Sensuality in this case means you are very good at making people feel at ease, decorating your home in lush fabrics, and providing snacks that taste just as good as they also look. You have a passion for entertaining, and people love to be your guests.

Visiting flea markets with you is always a delight, as you seem to magically find something just perfect every which way you look.

Whether it's shaking hands or your sincerity of words, you're always able to maintain eye contact and make people feel more important.

You validate people's emotions by touching their hearts. When people admit their mistakes to you, you nod your head and pay attention to their regrets without judgment.

