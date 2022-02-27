The Tree You're Drawn To Reveals Your Dominant Personality Traits — And How They Help And Hurt You

Our personalities are made up of many traits. You don't have to have a degree in psychology to crack that particular nugget, because that's what a personality test is for.

Just look around at the people in your life and you're sure to be able to identify some of their strongest, dominant personality traits: Your mother is obsessed with control, your landlord is very detail-oriented, your best friend is super-creative but a little disconnected from reality. Once you get to know a person, identifying the personality traits that make them who they are isn't as hard as you might think.

What is difficult? Recognizing your own dominant personality traits. That's because it is absolutely impossible to be objective about yourself.

Sure, you can be critical of yourself, you can identify things you say and do and adjust them hoping for a positive result, but this is not an easy feat.

Some people can go their entire lives without figuring out what their dominant personality traits are, and that is entirely their prerogative. However, if you choose to try and sort them out for yourself, you can get a much clearer picture of your strengths and weaknesses. You can use this information to lead an even happier and more successful life.

There is a quick and easy way to determine what your dominant personality traits are and all it involves is looking at one picture. It's really that simple.

Take a look at the picture below. You will see a drawing of six different trees. Study the trees and decide which one is the most appealing to you. Once you've done this, pay attention to number assigned to the tree.

Next, scroll past the image of the trees and find the number of the one you selected.

The tree you choose in this visual personality test reveals your dominant personality traits defined, and how they might be helping you — or holding you back!

Tree #1:

Your personality is cool and responsible

When it comes to getting the job done, you have so totally got this. You are reliable and trustworthy, and unlike other folks who make a big deal about making themselves martyrs for other people, you do it all with a smile, because helping out makes you feel like the best possible version of yourself.

You love to avoid conflict wherever possible and exist in a laid-back state as often as you can. Sometimes this means that you don't stand up for what you believe in, because ultimately, keeping the peace and calm that nourishes your spirit takes priority over everything else, whether it should or not.

Tree #2:

Your personality is cooperative and considerate

You have a natural gift with people. Getting along with everyone you meet — and, in turn, helping them get along too — is a huge part of who you are. You are likely patient and people-loving, which makes you very often the first person sought out when someone needs a shoulder to cry on.

You work hard to spare other people's feelings, and while this is very kind of you, it can sometimes leave you feeling like you aren't too sure of who you even are. Make sure you take time away from your efforts to connect the world to recharge yourself.

Tree #3:

Your personality is brainy and giving

Chances are in your lifetime, more than one person has asked you if you are psychic. What they're picking up on is your intellect. You're smart enough that you are usually a few steps of everyone else. This doesn't make you psychic, but it does make you smart and intensely useful to know.

Your intellect doesn't make you cold, either. You are a generous person to a fault, giving freely of your possessions, heart, soul, and time in equal measure as needed. The well won't run dry, just make sure you surround yourself with intelligent and loving people who deserve your gifts.

Tree #4:

Your personality is creative and sensitive

You tend to stand out even in a massive throng of people. Why? Because you are that creative and unique. Your creative focus is what drives you, centers you, and comforts you more than anything else. If you aren't creating something is seriously not right.

Get breaking news & relationship advice delivered to your inbox daily!

You don't exist in a bubble either. You are tremendously sensitive which helps you stay focused and motivated on success and also helps you develop deep and meaningful relationships with the people who are in your life.

Tree #5:

Your personality is hardworking and efficient

You're one of those people who never stops working, and you love every single second of it. You were designed to labor, and you'll do it non-stop until you achieve the end result. What's more, you won't cut corners in order to get it done either. You're as effective as you are efficient.

Your compulsion to always be working is admirable, but it can also leave you feeling physically exhausted. Learn when and how to take breaks so that you can keep on giving your all in the way that you so love to do.

Tree #6:

Your personality is imaginative and on-point

While everyone else is taking the most obvious path, you are most likely found trying to build a totally unique new path in an area that you happen to think is more attractive than the given path, even if it might be a little bit more difficult to climb.

You do everything with precision and class without losing that child-like delight in retreating into an imaginary world. Everything you imagine tends to become reality, which is wonderful, but remember there's already a world out here, and we'd love you to be a bigger part of it.

Rebecca Jane Stokes is a writer and editor living in Brooklyn, New York. She writes about psychology, relationships, pop-culture and news.