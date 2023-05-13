The 6-Question Test That Reveals If You're Really As Quick-Witted As You Think

If you happen to scroll through TikTok, you will find a number of tests that claim to tell you more about who you are.

You can find quick ways to check the quality of your short-term memory, understand what relaxes you, how you express your emotions, or see how your spatial intelligence stack ups against everyone else in the world.

But one important attribute everyone should want is the ability to think fast, no matter the situation.

Fast thinking is important to the decision-making process because you can "think on your feet" dealing with whatever comes your way. Fast thinkers can be more productive, and when things don’t go as planned, act.

So, how do you know if you are good at thinking fast?

Take this fast thinker test to see how quickly you process your thoughts on the spot.

A TikToker named cloutatlas shares tests to help viewers learn more about themselves. One of his videos named “Try this test to see how fast you can think on the spot” is intended to let people know if they rank among the elite thinkers of the universe.

The test consists of 6 questions, with 3 seconds to answer each. Take the test below and see what your results say about how quickly you think.

The questions are as follows:

1. Name 3 animals that begin with the letter ‘H’.

The video counts down from three. giving you time to come up with three animals with the initial ‘H’. Once time expires, potential answers include: hippopotamus, honey badger, hyena, hamster, hedgehog.

2. Name 2 countries beginning with the letter ‘V’.

The next question asks you to name two countries that begin with the letter "V" before revealing some possibilities: Venezuela, Vietnam, and Vanuatu.

3. Name 2 brands of car starting with an ‘M’.

After your three seconds have expired, the TikToker reveals the brands of cars to be Mitsubishi, Mercedes-Benz, McLaren, Maybach, Mini, and Mirage as options you could have picked.

4. Name 3 large brands that start with the letter ‘N’.

If you came up with Nike, New Balance, Netflix, Nokia, Nintendo, or Nestlé after your time was up, you and the TikToker are on the same page.

5. Name 3 male celebrities whose first name is ‘Chris’.

This one doesn’t seem as hard as a couple of the prior questions, so it should be nothing to rattle off names like Chris Brown, Chris Rock, Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans, Chris Tucker, Chris Bridges (Ludacris), or Chris Martin.

6. Name any 3 things beginning with ‘X’.

The final question asks you to come up with things that begin with the letter "X." If you racked your brain and came up with nothing, the TikToker lets you know you could have chosen xylophone, Xavier, x-ray fish, xystos (a Greek walkway lined with trees), X-mas tree, or just x-ray.

The comments were filled with people who had a bone to pick with the poster. They told him that his countdown was distracting, that it’s "Christmas tree" not "X-mas tree," and that the Greek word made the test hard.

All-in-all, whether getting all of them right makes you a fast thinker or not is up for debate, but what’s certain is that it was a fun game that got your wheels turning — and that’s never a bad thing.

