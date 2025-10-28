10 Chilling Signs A Poltergeist Might Be Haunting Your Home

You've been ghosted, literally.

Last updated on Oct 28, 2025

Poltergeist haunting person home. Karola G | Pexels
Rumors about paranormal activity are nothing new. If you live long enough, you will find that wherever there is an unsolved mystery, there is suspicion that a ghost or spirit is the culprit. Something that might surprise you is that 57% of Americans believe in ghosts, and many of those believers think there is paranormal activity in their home.

Whether or not you believe in ghosts, there is a phenomenon known as a poltergeist. In the spirit world, it is a type of ghost that creates physical disruptions like loud noises, shifting things around, or destroying them. Most poltergeist activity is described as ghosts physically attacking people or levitating objects like furniture or weapons, making them a troublesome spirit. There has been no credible confirmation of poltergeist activity, but if you are still a believer, there are signs to look for that may confirm your suspicions that your home is haunted.

Here are 10 chilling signs a poltergeist might be haunting your home:

1. You hear random noises

woman who has a poltergeist is haunting her home as she hears random noises New Africa / Shutterstock

Everyone has been sitting home alone that thinking they heard footsteps, random knocking, or banging. You know you are the only person in the house, and upon checking, find that no one is there.

What makes these occurrences even more unsettling is that they often follow no obvious pattern, occurring at random times throughout the day or night. Unlike typical household noises, poltergeist-related sounds are characterized by their inexplicable nature and the absence of any physical explanation when investigated.

2. You witness moving objects

man who has a poltergeist haunting his home as he witnesses moving objects New Africa / Shutterstock

If you are minding your business at home and suddenly see things start levitating, it is a clear sign that you are not alone. Books might fly off the shelf, or glasses might fall out of the cabinets and slam to the floor. 

It might be a good time to pack your bags. Parapsychologist William G. Roll, a pioneer in poltergeist research, has noted that the movement of physical objects can be as slight as a box of Tic Tacs sliding a few inches across a tabletop or as dramatic as a heavy refrigerator levitating off the kitchen floor.

3. You notice disappearing objects

woman who has a poltergeist haunting her home as she notices disappearing objects New Africa / Shutterstock

You set your keys down and intentionally remember where you placed them, but when you return, they have vanished. This is known as the disappearing object phenomenon, where some attribute the disappearance of things to paranormal activity.

Throughout history, many paranormal investigations into poltergeist cases have proven them to be hoaxes with no scientific evidence of truth. Psychical researcher Frank Podmore attributed these claims to the "naughty little girl" theory, which is children making noises or moving things around to scare or trick others for attention.

4. You have electrical interference

woman who might have a poltergeist haunting her home as she has electrical interference New Africa / Shutterstock

Poltergeists are known to interfere with telephones and electronic equipment, manipulating lights and appliances in ways that defy conventional explanation. In the movies, the moment a poltergeist shows up, the lights start flashing and flickering, and you prepare for the arrival. 

Only when a professional has confirmed there's no mundane explanation should you consider whether poltergeist activity might be at play. If there is sudden electrical interference in your home and no signs of an electrical problem, you might have a noisy ghost.

5. Objects have power with no source

woman who has a poltergeist haunting her home as objects have no power source Pheelings media / Shutterstock

There is always something that is clearly broken in our homes, but we hold onto it, promising to get it fixed one day. What if that item suddenly powered on with no batteries and no connection to the power source? It is a sign that there is paranormal activity at play.

The 19th century was full of alleged poltergeist activity. In 1946, Angelique Cottin, known as "Electric Girl," was thought to be a "generator" of such, moving things with electric pulses. The girl’s powers were later deemed a fraud by Podmore.

6. You smell different scents and odors

woman who has a poltergeist haunting her home as she smells different scent New Africa / Shutterstock

The smell of your grandpa’s cigars or your granny’s peach cobbler wafts past your nose, but they have been gone for years. You could be receiving those odors directly from the ghost living in your home.

However, it's worth noting that not all unexplained odors point to supernatural activity. Strong smells can drift into homes from outside sources, and our brains are particularly susceptible to pattern recognition and memory association.

7. You’ve experienced physical assaults

woman who has a poltergeist haunting her home as she experienced physical assault New Africa / Shutterstock

One of the scariest and most worrisome signs of a poltergeist is physical attacks by the visitors. Waking up with unexplained injuries or receiving blows to your body when you are totally and completely alone might mean your home is haunted.

8. You get the feeling you're being watched

woman who has a poltergeist haunting her home as she feels like she's being watched New Africa / Shutterstock

Sometimes, you can literally "feel" someone staring at you. But if you turn around and there is no one there, don’t just dismiss it as "all in your head." That eerie feeling could be a poltergeist watching you inside your home.

9. You hear people talking

woman who has a poltergeist haunting her home as she hears people talking New Africa / Shutterstock

You are quietly watching television and hear hushed voices in the house but can’t find the source. You search high and low but come up with nothing. You could have the ghosts of people who once lived in your home hanging around and trying to get your attention.

10. You have sharp temperature changes throughout your house

woman who has a poltergeist haunting her home as sharp temperature drops New Africa / Shutterstock

As you move throughout the house, you find "cold spots" or notable temperature changes from one area to the next. This is a common phenomenon of people who believe their house is inhabited by ghosts.

The phenomenon can be particularly eerie because it tends to be localized and inconsistent. Practical explanations like poor weatherstripping, inadequate insulation, uneven heating distribution, or proximity to external walls should be investigated first.

NyRee Ausler is a writer from Seattle, Washington, and the author of seven books. She focuses on lifestyle and human interest stories that deliver informative and actionable guidance on interpersonal relationships, enlightenment, and self-discovery.

