Millennial Who Told Gen Z Workers To Start Connecting Their Work Email To Their Cell Phones Receives Backlash About ‘Workplace Boundaries’

Finding a healthy work-life balance is vital to a person's mental health and happiness. No one should work every minute of the day.

Yet Peggy Zabakolas shared a different opinion and received a massive amount of criticism online from young workers because of it. Gen Z is notoriously pro-work-life balance, and when the millennial woman suggested they blur the lines, they were having none of it.

The millennial woman told Gen Z workers to start connecting their work email to their cell phones.

"Do people seriously not have their work emails on their cell phones?" Zabakolas, a real estate agent and TV personality, incredulously questioned.

“It’s 2024 — here's a work tip,” she continued. “If you're just starting off and you want to succeed in life, maybe go the extra mile and connect your email to your cell phone so you can respond, especially when you're in sales.”

The millennial claimed that Gen Z 20-somethings are not inclined to respond outside of working hours and, it's a problem.

She insisted they connect the email to their phones so that they can respond to work-related questions when they are not in the office or on their computers, as responding quickly to clients and other proposals is expected.

Zabakolas isn't the only person who holds these negative views and stereotypes about Gen Zers.

Many Gen Z workers face constant complaints about their work ethic, dependability, and productivity, with employers suggesting they lack the necessary traits to succeed in the workforce

While this might apply to some people, Gen Z is demanding a more ethical workplace that prioritizes the health and well-being of employees.

What people don't seem to understand about Gen Z is that, for the most part, they're not lazy — as the woman's video and hashtags suggested. They just don't want to live to work, which seems to be the expectation for many older generations.

From a push for four-day work weeks and shorter days to a desire for fulfilling jobs that aren't just about the paycheck, Gen Zers are making it known that workplace culture in this country needs to change.

In fact, a survey from LinkedIn found that the vast majority, 87%, of Gen Z professionals would be willing to quit their jobs to work elsewhere if the values of the new company were more closely aligned, including work-life balance.

The millennial's opinion about work emails received overwhelming backlash about workplace boundaries.

"Working outside of your normal hours does not equal success. Success in work does not equal happiness. And it's not healthy!" one commenter wrote.

"If work doesn't provide said phone, work email is not on my personal phone," another user added.

"They are smart," a third commenter said of Gen Z. "Disconnect personal time with work life. Unless you are a business owner no need for that."

In a follow-up video, Zabakolas claimed that she was referring to "independent contractors," like real estate agents, who "only get paid when we make a deal."

She also insisted that she didn't mean people should be responding to emails at 10 p.m. or outside of their working hours. Still, she stood firm on her original point, adding that she finds it "ludicrous" that young workers don't have their work emails connected to their phones.

She argued that when you're new to an industry and you want business, you must put in the effort, particularly if you are an entrepreneur. Once you make a name for yourself, then you can set boundaries, like not answering work emails during dinner or on vacation.

"When I first started working, I used to sleep with my cell phone. I was obsessed with work," Zabakolas admitted. "I've since set boundaries. I've been in the business for 10 years; this is for new agents."

She further claimed that she truly believes in workplace boundaries and teaches it to all of the agents who are first starting out in real estate.

"You need boundaries and work-life balance; otherwise, you're going to be burnt out," she said in another follow-up video. "That is one of the first things that I teach people."

It's likely convenient to have your work accessible on your phone, but it's also a slippery slope. You can easily find yourself compulsively checking your work email after hours. To avoid this altogether, it's recommended that you keep your work and personal life separate, which includes not having your work email on your personal cell phone.

Nia Tipton is a Chicago-based entertainment, news, and lifestyle writer whose work delves into modern-day issues and experiences.