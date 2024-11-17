Though it may. sound like a stretch to the baby boomers, millennials and Gen Xers who underestimate them, there are many modern Gen Z values that people in older generations could really learn from. From taking better care of the environment to learning to cut ties with people who are unhealthy for them, Gen Z has learned plenty of valuable lessons that could benefit people who are older than them.

According to Roberta Katz, a senior research scholar at Stanford’s Center for Advanced Study in the Behavioral Sciences (CASBS), who led a team conducting extensive research on the generation born between between 1996 and 2010, "a typical Gen Zer is a self-driver who deeply cares about others, strives for a diverse community, is highly collaborative and social, values flexibility, relevance, authenticity and non-hierarchical leadership, and, while dismayed about inherited issues like climate change, has a pragmatic attitude about the work that has to be done to address those issues."

And while it may take some getting used to, incorporating these values into their daily lives will only benefit everyone in the end.

Here are the 10 modern Gen Z values that older generations could really learn from

1. Learning to embrace change even if it’s uncomfortable

Krakenimages.com | Shutterstock

The first modern Gen Z value that older generations could really learn from is learning to embrace change.

Now, understandably, many people fear change. Whether it's their work schedule or school load, people like things to remain consistent. They like to wake up at the same time and go to bed at the same time. Or they like to come to work at the same time and get off at the same time.

Unfortunately, life isn't like that. In this day and age, people need to learn to adapt to the rapid changes around them. This could look like embracing new ideologies or encountering new problems.

Regardless, learning to embrace change can make someone increasingly resilient when inevitable change comes knocking at their door, leading people to be stronger and wiser because of it.

2. Prioritizing mental health

Rido | Shutterstock

Another modern Gen Z value that older generations could really learn from is prioritizing mental health.

It's sad, but Gen Z gets a lot of flack for being 'too sensitive.' On the internet and in person they'll hear strangers and family members telling them to get over it. Unfortunately, mental health isn't that simple. Research shows that neglecting your mental health can lead to physical ailments, including diabetes, heart disease, and strokes.

Knowing this, the older generations would benefit greatly from taking their own mental health more seriously by going to therapy, meditating, or journaling.

3. Taking care of the environment

PINA | Shutterstock

The next modern Gen Z value that older generations could really learn from is taking care of the environment.

It's unfortunate, but many people will toss trash out of their car since they don't feel like taking the time and effort to find an appropriate place to throw it away. The city of Plano, TX notes that littering can lead to car accidents, stunted plant growth and other kinds of harm to humans, birds, and small animals.

So, the next time you consider littering, pause and redirect yourself to find a trash or recycling receptacle. Small actions like these, though small, do make a difference.

4. Learning to embrace their true self

piksekstock | Shutterstock

Another modern Gen Z value that older generations could really learn from is learning to embrace their true self.

It's sad, but many older people don't always feel comfortable being true to who they are. Growing up in a different time, it feels abnormal to stick out from the status quo. Back in the day, sticking out was frowned upon and might've led to a world of trouble.

Fortunately, society has changed since then. People are now more free to openly be who they are without facing nearly as much pushback. This is great, as embracing someone for who they really are can lead to a bucketload of benefits.

A study published in PLOS One found that "persons with low self-esteem have reduced grey matter volume in brain regions that contribute to emotion/stress regulation, pride, and theory of mind." This means they may be more prone to major depression, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and anxiety disorders.

Learning to accept and embrace yourself for who you really are can therefore protect your emotional well-being on multiple levels.

5. Being unafraid to establish boundaries

Pheelings media | Shutterstock

The next modern Gen Z value that older generations could really learn from is being unafraid to establish boundaries.

In the previous generations, it was typical to accommodate others' needs. Not wanting to be seen as unkind and inconsiderate, the older generations didn't complain when their boundaries were crossed, as it was deemed necessary and respectful. This means that when their family or friends unconsciously crossed their boundaries they rarely put up a fight. Instead, they brushed it away and kept their feelings buried deep within.

Unfortunately, this might have caused a lot of stress and anxiety, leading them to secretly resent the relationships they once valued most in this world.

All this considered, it might be wise to take a leaf out of Gen Z's book and learn to say 'no.' Though it might seem counter-intuitive, learning to say no protects your relationships, as it causes each party to meet one another's emotional needs.

6. Being open and respectful in their dialogue

Antonio Guillem | Shutterstock

One modern Gen Z value that older generations could really learn from is being open and respectful during difficult conversations.

It's unfortunate, but we now live in a world where disagreements can quickly lead to disaster. Hurling insults at each other, it's hard for people to remain calm and respectful during open dialogue.

Data from the Springtide Research Institute found the following:

81% of young people ages 13 to 25 say it is important to try to understand both sides of a political issue.

84% agree that educating oneself about the views of others is important for seeing both sides of an issue.

77% want to have open conversation about differences.

Now, will they agree with the older generations? Not necessarily. However, Gen Zers typically strive to remain respectful and honest, no matter how different someone else's opinions may be.

7. Learning to be emotionally intelligent

fizkes | Shutterstock

The next modern Gen Z value that older generations could really learn from is being emotionally intelligent.

Mental Health America explains that emotional intelligence is the ability to manage one's emotions and understand the emotions of others. Though this might sound easy, having emotional intelligence is something many people in the older generations don't give a whole lot of thought to.

Many were raised by strict parents and weren't taught to be open and honest with their emotions. Combined with the fact that their parents were more like to punish them through physical means, it's no wonder they may struggle with emotional intelligence.

Luckily, this emotional repression skipped Gen Z, and as a result of this, Gen Z is known to be quite free in communicating their feelings.

8. Not taking everything so seriously

Ground Picture | Shutterstock

Another modern Gen Z value that older generations could really learn from is not taking everything so seriously. Though Gen Z might be concerned with climate change and social justice, they're also known to be a generation that loves a good joke. Loving a good meme, this generation is quick to send quirky videos to their parents or grandparents. Though it might seem immature, it also shows just how fun this generation can be.

Not only that, but a study published in the European Journal of Pediatrics found that laughter can be great for reducing stress and anxiety. Specifically, they found that "clown therapy" can reduce stress and anxiety for hospitalized children and their parents.

That said, letting go and taking a breather isn't always easy. However, finding ways to ground themselves is a great place to start.

9. Learning to cut ties

fizkes | Shutterstock

One modern Gen Z value that older generations could really learn from is learning to cut ties.

Now, back in the day, family was considered everything. Joining each other for brunch, it was unacceptable to express resentment or be unkind to those who helped raise them. As a result, cutting ties was simply out of the question.

However, in the Gen Z era, this mindset is simply outdated. Most Gen Zers believe that if someone treats them disrespectfully then it's time to cut their losses and walk away.

This is easier said than done. Being deemed the weird one who has a problem with everyone is a tough pill to swallow. However, valuing peace is the greatest gift someone can give to themselves.

10. Staying curious

fizkes | Shutterstock

The final modern Gen Z value that older generations could really learn from is staying curious. Most people are overly content with remaining the same. Not wanting to be open-minded they refuse to learn about other people's cultures or interests. In their eyes, it's a waste of time and unimportant.

According to a study published in the Journal of Clinical and Experimental Neuropsychology, being open-minded might just impact someone's intelligence. Specifically, an open mind was linked to verbal intellectual skills and general knowledge.

So, the next time the older generation has an opportunity to do so, they shouldn't hesitate to ask questions about something they don't understand. Instead, they should keep researching and exploring the world around them. Who knows, they might just become smarter because of it.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.