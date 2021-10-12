12 Best Songs About The Moon For The Perfect Lunar Playlist

It's no wonder so many artists write songs about the moon! We humans have been fascinated with it for as long as we can remember.

While modern studies about the effects of moon phases on human behavior are still lacking, the possibility we can be affected by it isn't entirely groundless. After all, it's already known the oceans and several marine species are affected by lunar cycles.

But as the science of it all is being debated, there's no discounting our collective love of la luna and the influence it's had on culture. The stories of celestial beings, lunar calendars, and holidays live on!

Here are 12 best songs about the moon to add to your lunar playlist:

1. "Talking To The Moon" - Bruno Mars

"Talking to the moon

Trying to get to you

In hopes you're on the other side talking to me, too

Or am I a fool who sits alone talking to the moon?"

There's something endearing about the way people think of the moon as a friend - always watching, always listening. And hopefully never judging!

2. "Fly Me To The Moon" - Frank Sinatra

"Fly me to the moon

Let me play among the stars

Let me see what spring is like on

A-Jupiter and Mars"

This classic song is everywhere! Not only was it the first song ever heard on the moon, but it's also been featured in the hit Netflix Korean series, "Squid Game!"

3. "Bad Moon Rising" - Creedence Clearwater Revival

"Well don't go around tonight

Well it's bound to take your life

There's a bad moon on the rise, all right"

For those who don't know, this song reached No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart on July 28, 1969...eight days after the Apollo 11 moon landing!

4. "Space Oddity" - David Bowie

"Here am I floating 'round my tin can

Far above the moon

Planet Earth is blue

And there's nothing I can do"

Back in 2013, astronaut Chris Hadfield performed a cover of this song from aboard the International Space Station. Rest in peace, Starman.

5. "Shame on the Moon" - Bob Seger

"Some men go just where they want

Some men never go

Oh blame it on midnight

Oh shame on the moon"

There's something about those late-night hours that make us feel so contemplative. Could that be why some people find themselves creatively inspired at night?

6. "Moondance" - Van Morrison

"Well, it's a marvelous night for a moondance

With the stars up above in your eyes

A fantabulous night to make romance

'Neath the cover of October skies"

It's interesting to note that different cultures have a type of "moon dance" to pay their respects to certain deities & traditions!

7. "Man on the Moon" - Britney Spears

"Patience, darling, wait for the night

Darkness comes and love comes alive

I've been right here dreaming of you

Waiting for my man on the moon"

While the song itself is about yearning for a loved one, we can't help but mull over all those legends about the moon. Could there really be something up there still waiting to be discovered?

8. “Walking On The Moon”-The Police

"Giant steps are what you take

Walking on the moon

I hope my legs don't break

Walking on the moon"

Would you be surprised to know that according to Buzz Aldrin, the moon's surface feels like "a fine talcum powder dust with pebbles and dust?"

9. “Sisters of the Moon" - Fleetwood Mac

"She asked me

Be my sister, sister of the moon

Some call her sister of the moon

Some say illusions are her game

Wrap her in velvet"

While some think Stevie Nicks is the epitome of "witchy vibes," Nicks herself has said she doesn't believe in "witchcraft as a natural philosophy at all." But she did add that she "loves moons, stars, and Merlin hats!"

10. “Blue Moon of Kentucky" - Bill Monroe & the Bluegrass Boys

"It was on a moonlight night

The stars were shining bright

And they whispered from on high

Your love has said good-bye"

Did you know this heartbreak ballad is the state of Kentucky's official bluegrass song? Talk about fitting!

11. "Child of the Moon" - The Rolling Stones

"She shivers, by the light she is hidden

She flickers like a lamp lady vision

Child of the moon, rub your rainy eyes

Child of the moon

Give me a wide-awake crescent-shaped smile"

This love-letter of a song famously refers to pagan rituals. One that comes to mind is the "Drawing of the moon," which is practiced by Wiccan high priestesses. It's believed to invoke the Goddess, who is symbolized by the moon.

12. "The Moon Song" - Karen O

"We're lying on the moon

It's a perfect afternoon

Your shadow follows me all day

Making sure that I'm okay"

Fans of the acclaimed movie "Her" will recognize this one! The song was nominated for Best Original Song at the 86th Academy Awards, but lost to Frozen's "Let It Go."

Yona Dervishi is a writer who is currently working at YourTango as an editorial intern. She covers topics pertaining to news and entertainment.