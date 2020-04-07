What Is A Super Pink Full Moon?

The Super Full Pink Moon in Libra arrives on April 7, 2020. Here's what all zodiac signs can expect.

The Super Full Pink Moon is on it's way, arriving on Tuesday, April 7, 2020, and set to peak at about 10:35 pm EDT (0235 GMT on April 8).

What is a Super Full Pink Moon?

Supermoons occur "when the full moon coincides with the moon's closest approach to Earth in its orbit [making] the moon appear a little brighter and closer than normal."

The Full Moon of every month in a calendar year has it's own name, with April's being dubbed a Pink Moon because the month was associated with a wildflower native to eastern North America commonly called creeping phlox or moss phlox.

Knowing this delightful information will not only allow you to be the center of cocktail party conversation, but understanding how to harness it's spiritual powers as astrology relates them to your zodiac sign (and the zodiac signs of those closest to you) can have magical effects on your love life!

While any Pink Moon is beautiful and full of magic, there's one thing you should know right off the bat that it is not — and that's pink!

As recorded in The Old Farmer's Almanac, early Colonial Americans adopted the names we still use to describe various Moons from those created by Native American tribes, who "kept track of time by observing the seasons and lunar months."

Each of these names "usually described some activity that occurred during that time in their location ... April’s Full Moon, the Full Pink Moon, heralds the appearance of the 'moss pink,' or wild ground phlox — one of the first spring flowers."

It is also referred to by some as the full Sprouting Grass Moon, the Egg Moon and/or the Fish Moon.

Those of you who turn to the star signs and your horoscope for guidance should be aware that the Super Full Pink Moon can have a deep impact on your love life.

Pink Moons are said to celebrate new life, rebirth and second chances. In short, if you're looking for the best time of year during which to transform your life, it doesn't get much better than the period surrounding a Pink Full Moon's arrival.

This year's Pink Moon occurs under the sign of Libra. and it could mean serious, and possibly even permanent, changes for you, emotionally and otherwise!

Take a peek below to find out what the Super Full Pink Moon of April 2020 means for your love life and relationships, according to your zodiac sign:

ARIES (March 21-April 19)

You've never been one to hold yourself back, Aries, but lately you've been working overtime at it, and you absolutely must stop doing that right now!

This Pink Moon is your chance to take a tremendous risk on love. Even if it doesn't work out, your bold spirit will be back in action, and that's just as good (well, almost).

It's time to put your heart on the line, Aries. You won't be sorry that you did.

TAURUS (April 20 - May 20)

It's okay to fall in love with someone who isn't a carbon copy of you, and who doesn't simply try to mimic your beliefs, your likes, or your dislikes.

In fact, believe it or not, trusting where your heart leads, no matter how wacky the current direction may seem, could just be the very key to your happiness.

Don't doubt something could be real just because it looks a little bit different than what you expected.

GEMINI (May 21 - June 20)

If you find yourself wanting to cry, to rant, or to pour out your feelings to a dear friend, do it, do it, do it!

Sure, expressing your emotions isn't typically your bag. For you, Gemini, keeping all of that messy emotional stuff out of sight seems like the only way to stay safe.

But now is the hour to fully feel your feelings, no matter how difficult that might be for you to do.

CANCER (June 21 - July 22)

Right now, you don't trust anyone. You don't even trust yourself! What's up with that?

Whether or not this fear of trust is holding you back professionally or personally, it's something you need to conquer.

This time of year, when the Pink Moon appears in the sky, is the perfect time to figure out how to get that trust back.

LEO (July 23 - August 22)

The Pink Moon is bringing you a treat! That's right, Leo. You're about to be sent spinning by a sudden and intensely passionate romantic relationship.

Enjoy this for what it is and don't try to force it into to becoming something it isn't meant to be.

Even if the relationship you're in right now eventually comes to an end, that doesn't mean it will have been a failure!

VIRGO (August 23 - September 22)

You're about to meet someone who is perfect for you in almost every single way!

The only problem is that there's a chance they may have a tendency to pull you deep down into their own personal wellspring of sadness, even though that's completely unintentional on their part.

Try not to wallow and instead focus on how you can fill each other's lives with love and brightness!

LIBRA (September 23 - October 22)

Lately you've been having a hard time asserting yourself, Libra, and it's left you feeling drained and depleted.

The Pink Moon allows you an opportunity to set the boundaries you need in your relationships so you can reclaim your inner strength!

You might feel down now, but that's all about to change — and soon!

SCORPIO (October 23 - November 21)

There is no better time than now for our friend Scorpio when it comes to a top shelf love life.

You've been feeling an impulse to hit the town more often lately, and you should lean into that!

Just make sure you include the people who matter to you most, and these antics will bring you closer than ever.

SAGITTARIUS (November 22 - December 21)

It's time to get real, Sagittarius. That dead-end relationship? That dead-end job? Now is the time to ditch them both.

You're too awesome to waste any of your precious time on those people who don't appreciate you.

Keep that in mind when you're feeling stuck and indecisive about your next move.

CAPRICORN (December 22 - January 19)

The Pink Moon means a time of fulfillment in the love life of that old sea goat Capricorn!

Whether it's a casual thing or a relationship with serious long-term potential, everything is working for you two now, and we do mean everything.

Cappy, you've got your groove back! Enjoy it!

Rebecca Jane Stokes is a writer living in Brooklyn, New York with her cat, Batman. For more of her work check out her Tumblr.