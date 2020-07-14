40 Inspirational Quotes About Inner Strength That Will Fire You Up

Times are tough; you're tougher.

When times are tough, it can be easy to focus on your weaknesses instead of your strengths.

But when you’re struggling to get through a problem, whether it’s a big one or just a minor inconvenience, it’s important to rely on your inner strength and know that no matter what, you have survived all those other problems.

You have woken up, fought your hardest, and made it to where you are right now. And you should be proud of yourself for that accomplishment!

So, if you need a reminder of who you really are — the fighter that you’ve been and continue to be —then look to some inspirational quotes to remember that from pain, you gain your strength and beauty.

And no matter what’s happened to you in life, you’re stronger than you give yourself credit for! You're here now. You're making it through every day. You're fighting back the darkness and the demons and you're winning.

You've got this. And if you need a little boost, then don't worry!

Here are 40 inspirational quotes about inner strength that will remind you to rely on your own amazing power.

1. Standing on your own is hard but necessary.

“No one saves us but ourselves. No one can and no one may. We ourselves must walk the path.” — Buddha

2. Winning doesn't equal strength.

“Strength doesn’t come from winning. Your struggles develop your strengths. When you go through hardships and decide not to surrender, that is strength.” — Arnold Schwarzenegger

3. Be strong.

“The world breaks everyone, and afterward, some are strong at the broken places.” — Ernest Hemingway

4. Dig deep; it's there.

“Strength doesn’t come from physical capacity. It comes from an indomitable will.” — Mahatma Gandhi

5. You can get through this!

“That which does not kill us makes us stronger.” — Friedrich Nietzsche

6. Don't listen to the voice whispering "I can't."

“Never trust your fears. They don’t know your strength.” — Unknown

7. You are stronger than you know.

“I have been fighting since I was a child. I am not a survivor; I am a warrior.” — Unknown

8. No matter what.

“Still, I rise.” — Maya Angelou

9. Burn bright.

“I survived because the fire inside me burned brighter than the fire around me.” — Unknown

10. Keep getting up.

“The one who falls and gets up is so much stronger than the one who never fell.” — Unknown

11. When things are tough, be tougher.

“Storms make trees take deeper roots.” — Unknown

12. Use it to be stronger.

“Turn your pain into power.” — Unknown

13. You've got to get through it.

“He that cannot endure the bad will not live to see the good.” — Jewish Proverb

14. Look your fear in the face.

“We gain strength, courage, and confidence by each experience in which we really stop to look fear in the face. We must do that which we think we cannot.” — Eleanor Roosevelt

15. Don't look to other people.

“Go within every day and find the inner strength so that the world will not blow your candle out.” — Katherine Dunham

16. Enjoy life, no matter what.

“Life is not about waiting for the storms to pass. It’s about learning how to dance in the rain.” — Vivian Greene

17. It's within you.

“I was always looking outside myself for strength and confidence, but it comes from within. It’s there all the time.” — Anna Freud

18. If you don't try, you won't gain anything.

“It’s worth remembering that the greatest gain in terms of wisdom and inner strength is often that of greatest difficulty.” — Dalai Lama

19. Not a thing!

“Nothing can dim the light which shines from within.” — Maya Angelou

20. Build your strength from your pain.

“Scar tissue is stronger than regular tissue. Realize the strength; move on.” — Henry Rollins

21. Keep trying.

“You never know how strong you are until being strong is the only choice you have.” — Bob Marley

22. Be proud of yourself.

“You really have to look inside of yourself to find your own inner strength and say, ‘I’m proud of what I am and who I am.’” — Mariah Carey

23. You'll be better for this!

“We acquire the strength we have overcome.” — Ralph Waldo Emerson

24. Don't ever quit.

“Most of the important things in the world have been accomplished by people who have kept on trying when there seemed to be no hope at all.” — Dale Carnegie

25. You can't control anyone but yourself.

“You have power over your mind—not outside events. Realize this, and you will find strength.” — Marcus Aurelius

26. Find your inner strength; don't let go.

“In the depth of winter, I finally learned that within me there lay an invincible summer.” — Albert Camus

27. Keep going!

“Courage isn’t having the strength to go on — it’s going on when you don’t have strength.” — Napoleon Bonaparte

28. How will you build your strength?

“When we are no longer able to change a situation, we are challenged to change ourselves.” — Viktor Frankl

29. You can endure.

“In the darkest hour, the soul is replenished and given strength to continue and endure.” — Unknown

30. Your pain can be made into your strength.

“We draw our strength from the very despair in which we have been forced to live. We shall endure.” — Cesar Chavez

31. It will be there.

“When you are required to exhibit strength, it comes.” — Joseph Campbell

32. You're not broken, you're strong.

“One small crack doesn’t mean you’re broken; it means that you were put to the test and you didn’t fall apart.” — Linda Poindexter

33. Giving up is easy.

“Anyone can give up; it’s the easiest thing in the world to do. But to hold it together when everyone would expect you to fall apart — now that is true strength.” — Chris Bradford

34. Learn how strong you really are.

“If they hadn’t tried to break me down, I wouldn’t know that I’m unbreakable.” — Gabourey Sidibe

35. What does your inner strength measure?

“Physical strength is measured by what we carry. Inner strength is measured by what we can bear.” — Unknown

36. Nothing is ever truly over.

“Success is not final; failure is not final. It is the courage to continue that counts.” — Winston Churchill

37. Make sure your life is growing.

“Life shrinks or expands in proportion to one’s courage.” — Anais Nin

38. Don't stop, no matter what.

“Take chances, make mistakes. That’s how you grow. Pain nourishes your courage. You have to fail in order to practice being brave.” — Mary Tyler Moore

39. Which will you choose?

“You can choose courage or you can choose comfort, but you cannot choose both!” — Brene Brown

40. Don't let your dreams die.

“You’ve got to follow your passion. You’ve got to figure out what it is you love and who you really are.” — Oprah Winfrey

Merethe Najjar is a professional writer, editor, and fiction author. Visit her website, MeretheWalther.com, or follow her on Twitter and Facebook.