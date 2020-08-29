The 10 Best Michael Jackson Love Songs

His music makes up the soundtrack of SO many romances.

Find the perfect love song is hard. You don't want anything too sappy, but you want a little sweetness too. And if it can also have a beat and some undeniable funk in there — all the better.

Maybe that's why — if you can't find any love songs that your man really responds to — it's always a good idea to try out a little Michael Jackson.

Because, regardless of how you feel about Michael Jackson the person, Michael Jackson the pop icon is responsible for some of the best, most romantic songs of the past 40 years.

From his chubby-cheeked days leading The Jackson 5 to his moon-walking, glove-wearing glory in the 1980s, Michael Jackson and his music will not soon be forgotten and one forgets just how skilled the man was with love songs. Maybe it's because we all immediately flash to the pop bombast of songs like "Thriller" and "Beat It," but, in reality, few singers did a better job truly selling the emotion of a love song better than MJ.

His songs are the sort that take you back to the time and place where you first heard them. He reminds you of what love feels like, what love sounds like. His music serves as an auditory reminder of whom and how you loved at the time.

So, even if your man is picky about his romantic music, you might actually be able to get him to listen (and maybe even swoon) to this collection of the best Michael Jackson love songs of all time.

1. "You Are Not Alone"

Just the other night

I thought I heard you cry

Asking me to come

And hold you in my arms

I can hear your prayers

Your burdens I will bear

But first I need your hand

Then forever can begin

2. "Say Say Say"

What can I do, girl

To get through to you

Cause I love ya baby

Standing here

Baptized in all my tears

Baby through the years

Ya know I'm cryin'

3. "The Girl Is Mine"

Every Night She Walks Right In My Dreams

Since I Met Her From The Start

I'm So Proud I Am The Only One

Who Is Special In Her Heart

4. "The Lady In My Life"

And I Will Keep You Warm

Through The Shadows Of The Night

Let Me Touch You With My Love

I Can Make You Feel So Right

And Baby Through The Years

Even When We're Old And Gray

I Will Love You More Each Day

'Cause You Will Always Be The Lady In My Life

5. "PYT (Pretty Young Thing)"

I Want To Love You (P.Y.T.)

Pretty Young Thing

You Need Some Lovin' (T.L.C.)

Tender Lovin' Care

And I'll Take You There

6. "The Way You Make Me Feel"

I never felt so in love before

Promise baby, you'll love me

Forevermore

I swear I'm keepin' you

Satisfied

Cause you're the one for

Me . . .

7. "She's Out Of My Life"

So I've learned that love's not possession

And I've learned that love won't wait

Now I've learned that love needs expression

But I learned too late

She's out of my life

She's out of my life

Damned indecision and cursed pride

Kept my love for her locked deep inside

And it cuts like a knife

She's out of my life

8. "Rock With You"

I wanna rock with you (all night)

Dance you into day (sunlight)

I wanna rock with you (all night)

We're gonna rock the night away

And when the groove is dead and gone (yeah)

You know that love survives

So we can rock forever

9. "Remember The Time"

Do you remember the time

When we fell in love

Do you remember the time

When we first met

Do you remember the time

When we fell in love

Do you remember the time

10. "I'll Be There"

Let me fill your heart with joy and laughter

Togetherness, well that's all I'm after

Whenever you need me, I'll be there

I'll be there to protect you, with an unselfish love that respects you

Just call my name and I'll be there

If you should ever find someone new, I know he'd better be good to you

Cause if he doesn't, I'll be there

Don't you know, baby, yeah yeah

I'll be there, Ill be there, just call my name, I'll be there