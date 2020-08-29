The 10 Best Michael Jackson Love Songs

His music makes up the soundtrack of SO many romances.
Find the perfect love song is hard. You don't want anything too sappy, but you want a little sweetness too. And if it can also have a beat and some undeniable funk in there — all the better.
Maybe that's why — if you can't find any love songs that your man really responds to — it's always a good idea to try out a little Michael Jackson.
Because, regardless of how you feel about Michael Jackson the person, Michael Jackson the pop icon is responsible for some of the best, most romantic songs of the past 40 years.
From his chubby-cheeked days leading The Jackson 5 to his moon-walking, glove-wearing glory in the 1980s, Michael Jackson and his music will not soon be forgotten and one forgets just how skilled the man was with love songs. Maybe it's because we all immediately flash to the pop bombast of songs like "Thriller" and "Beat It," but, in reality, few singers did a better job truly selling the emotion of a love song better than MJ.
His songs are the sort that take you back to the time and place where you first heard them. He reminds you of what love feels like, what love sounds like. His music serves as an auditory reminder of whom and how you loved at the time.
So, even if your man is picky about his romantic music, you might actually be able to get him to listen (and maybe even swoon) to this collection of the best Michael Jackson love songs of all time.
1. "You Are Not Alone"
Just the other night
I thought I heard you cry
Asking me to come
And hold you in my arms
I can hear your prayers
Your burdens I will bear
But first I need your hand
Then forever can begin
2. "Say Say Say"
What can I do, girl
To get through to you
Cause I love ya baby
Standing here
Baptized in all my tears
Baby through the years
Ya know I'm cryin'
3. "The Girl Is Mine"
Every Night She Walks Right In My Dreams
Since I Met Her From The Start
I'm So Proud I Am The Only One
Who Is Special In Her Heart
4. "The Lady In My Life"
And I Will Keep You Warm
Through The Shadows Of The Night
Let Me Touch You With My Love
I Can Make You Feel So Right
And Baby Through The Years
Even When We're Old And Gray
I Will Love You More Each Day
'Cause You Will Always Be The Lady In My Life
5. "PYT (Pretty Young Thing)"
I Want To Love You (P.Y.T.)
Pretty Young Thing
You Need Some Lovin' (T.L.C.)
Tender Lovin' Care
And I'll Take You There
6. "The Way You Make Me Feel"
I never felt so in love before
Promise baby, you'll love me
Forevermore
I swear I'm keepin' you
Satisfied
Cause you're the one for
Me . . .
7. "She's Out Of My Life"
So I've learned that love's not possession
And I've learned that love won't wait
Now I've learned that love needs expression
But I learned too late
She's out of my life
She's out of my life
Damned indecision and cursed pride
Kept my love for her locked deep inside
And it cuts like a knife
She's out of my life
8. "Rock With You"
I wanna rock with you (all night)
Dance you into day (sunlight)
I wanna rock with you (all night)
We're gonna rock the night away
And when the groove is dead and gone (yeah)
You know that love survives
So we can rock forever
9. "Remember The Time"
Do you remember the time
When we fell in love
Do you remember the time
When we first met
Do you remember the time
When we fell in love
Do you remember the time
10. "I'll Be There"
Let me fill your heart with joy and laughter
Togetherness, well that's all I'm after
Whenever you need me, I'll be there
I'll be there to protect you, with an unselfish love that respects you
Just call my name and I'll be there
If you should ever find someone new, I know he'd better be good to you
Cause if he doesn't, I'll be there
Don't you know, baby, yeah yeah
I'll be there, Ill be there, just call my name, I'll be there