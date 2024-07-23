Whether we're scrolling social media or know them in real life, we often see highly refined women going about their day. And we likely feel envious of her, wanting to mimic that behavior and become a classier person.

It doesn't hurt to be seen as elegant and, realistically, it can benefit you more than you think. But to up your game, there are certain habits to take on that are incredibly attractive.

Here are 10 attractive habits that define a classy woman

1. Staying humble

fizkes / Shutterstock

People who are outrageous or brag a lot are not liked by many, and usually aren’t considered to be classy. More often than not, they're seen as boisterous and loud.

But classy women are humble. They don’t talk incessantly about their accomplishments, and they don’t appear nonchalant and grateful.

To be seen as a classy woman, understand that although achieving success is great, it’s not your entire life. Shift the conversation if things begin to get out of hand.

2. Having good manners

Chay_Tee / Shutterstock

The most important aspect of being classy is being well-mannered. But this doesn't just involve saying “please” and “thank you.” According to Sanford Health, "Good manners involves being aware of how others feel, and being polite and respectful to others."

Classy women act like this all the time. They say “excuse me,” hold the door open for strangers, don’t interrupt when someone is talking, knock before ending a room, and cover their mouth when sneezing or coughing. This kind of woman really is conscientious of those around her.

3. Listening well

fizkes / Shutterstock

Everyone wants to feel heard, and nobody understands this better than a classy woman. She’s an expert in communication and gets others out of their shell through listening. Classy women ask the right questions and are always considerate of others.

So, to emulate her, actively listen when people are talking. Lean into the conversation and ask great questions. By showing that you're willing to listen, you're making a great impression on others and helping them see you in a kinder, more refined light.

4. Being empathetic

DimaBerlin / Shutterstock

What's more classy than showing empathy? According to a study, showing empathy in everyday experiences leads to improved well-being, as well as kind behavior towards other people.

Don't underestimate the power of kindness. Kindness can draw people to you. And it can help people see you in a beautiful light which, in turn, makes you appear more classy.

5. Staying poised during difficult situations

Look Studio / Shutterstock

Classy women remain poised and collected, and know that losing their cool will only make them look bad. Instead, they hold their head up high and carry themselves with grace.

To be seen as classy, take a second and breathe when something comes up that throws you off. Understand that although you can't always control what happens, you can control how you react. And choosing to react in a kind or indifferent way is the classiest thing you can do.

6. Constantly learning

fizkes / Shutterstock

Being a classy woman means constantly educating yourself. But you don't have to necessarily go to school to be seen as knowledgeable. Rather, a classy woman never stops learning new things and gaining information.

Being well-educated and versed in the world around you is a start. To accelerate the process of being classy, learn to speak more than one language, be well-read, and travel as much as you can.

7. Looking put together

Pavlo Plakhotia / Shutterstock

Classy women don’t just act the part; they look the part as well. According to Penn State University, citing a study from 1972, "Physically attractive people are generally expected to be better; attractive people are assumed to be more sensitive... responsive, interesting, and friendly than those who are unattractive."

But that doesn't mean you have to change your look completely. Try laying out your outfit the night before and ironing it. Make sure your hair and makeup are put together, and that your hygiene is on point. Small actions like these might seem insignificant, but can have the biggest impact on how you're perceived.

8. Being gracious

africa_pink / Shutterstock

Classy women always remain graceful, even in the toughest situations. And you'll be hard-pressed to find a classy woman who responds to criticism in an aggressive manner.

More often than not, classy women don't let the opinions of others get to them. Instead, they choose to lead their relationships with respect and dignity at the forefront.

9. Having confidence

insta_photos / Shutterstock

Nothing is more attractive than confidence, and classy women know this. Classy women captivate others with their charm and self-reassurance.

And there's a reason for that. In fact, one study determined that people find confidence in potential partners extremely attractive, with both men and women rating confidence as a trait that is extremely enticing.

Classy women walk with their heads held high, like they own the world around them. And they exude this confident persona even when they don’t feel their best.

10. Remaining positive

Cookie Studio / Shutterstock

Classy women make it a point to stay positive. No matter what comes their way, they always face it with a smile.

Does that mean you have to remain indifferent to the hardships you face in order to be seen as classy? Absolutely not. But positivity allows classy women to see things in a different light and have learned to take everything in stride. And that’s a gift in itself.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, and family topics.