20 Little Things Women Do That Guys Secretly Love

Whether a guy is just starting to date a woman or is in a committed relationship with her, there are some cute little things girls do that guys love, and they usually do these things without thinking twice about it.

That's right. There are lots of weird things guys find attractive, including little habits and actions you're probably not even aware of. But what are they?

Here are 20 little things girls do that guys (secretly) love.

1. Laying your head on his chest.

When laying on the couch watching TV or laying in bed after a long day, it's one of the best feelings when a woman lays her head on your chest and puts her arm over you.

2. Asking for support.

As men, we enjoy feeling as though we are being protective, and this signifies that she feels safe in our arms. It's one of the most attractive things girls do, actually.

3. Making the first move.

There's a lot of pressure on guys to always initiate. Sometimes, he may not know if he's being too pushy or texting too much. He might over-think it and not text you at all, which could leave you wondering. Making the first move will help you both out.

4. Texting him first.

Guys love to feel affection too, and if he's really into you he will be thinking about you. Sending him a quick text will brighten his day and spark a good conversation.

5. Telling him you appreciate him.

Some people are more affectionate than others and there's nothing wrong with that. Just remember, if a man puts a lot of effort into your relationship (as he should), he will never complain about hearing how much you appreciate him.

6. Telling him how you really feel.

While he should be able to read your feelings from your actions, some guys need a more direct approach. It will make him feel all warm and fuzzy inside.

7. Biting his lip while kissing him.

I didn't realize how great this one was until my girlfriend randomly did it one day. Lip biting is another attractive things girls do during a passionate kiss.

Not every guy is on the same page about this, so make sure you communicate about his kissing style beforehand.

8. Playing with his hair while he's driving.

If you're riding shotgun, reach over and lightly scratch the back of his head for awhile.It's guaranteed to make him smile.

(Don't distract him too much, though — he's driving!)

9. Bragging about him on social media.

Photo: Getty

Some girls go overboard with this — like, way overboard. But if your guy does something nice for you, it never hurts to talk about it or snap a photo of the impromptu dinner he arranged when you got home from work.

10. Wearing his clothes.

Doing this shows him that you appreciate him and are willing to share your appreciation and love for him with the world.

11. Really listening.

Women know better than anyone that listening isn't just a passive activity. It's an action and it takes effort. Sometimes, a guy has something important going on in his life, is working towards a goal, or is just stressed out about work.

12. Making eye contact.

When you sit down, keep his eye contact and become genuinely engaged in a conversation about something important to him. It will let him know you care (even if he already does).

13. Texting him when you're out with your friends.

I've heard some really bad stories about guys who are insanely jealous or don't "let" their girlfriend go out with friends, especially with other guys. While I understand the apprehension, a man should be secure enough in his relationship (and trust his girlfriend enough) to not worry every second she is out without him.

If you have a man who is mature enough to tell you to go have a good time, text him every now and then during the course of the night just to say hello.

It will make him smile and let him know that you're still thinking about him when you're out.

14. Being affectionate.

Photo: Getty

You don't have to jump on him in public, but small things like taking his hand while you're walking, hugging him in line at the grocery store, or hooking your arm into his as you walk into a party will make him feel close to you and let him know you're proud to be with him.

15. Surprising him with treats.

The little things go a long way — especially a free donut.

16. Arranging for him to meet your friends.

Men are relatively easy to please. When we say that, we mean it.

Something as simple as inviting him over with your friends can really confirm that you're proud to have him in your life.

17. Giving him words of affirmation.

We don't require a lot to stay happy, and we really do love doing things for our girlfriend to make her feel special.

That being said, relationships are a two-way street. Validation through words of affirmation helps men feel special and more secure.

18. Planning a date night.

The good news is that it doesn't take grand romantic gestures to make a man happy. But every now and then arranging a date night can take the pressure off the man to plan everything. Plus, it will make him feel good.

19. Remembering what he likes and dislikes.

A girl who pays attention is a girl that's bound to make you feel special. Maybe you cook him his favorite meal or make him a Spotify playlist of his favorite songs.

20. Reminding him how much you love him.

Falling in love isn't easy. It takes a lot of work, and there are tons of cute and adorable ways to do things that guys love. Just slip a note in his pocket to find during the day, or kiss him on the cheek while you're watching TV.

These small things will make him (and you) smile.

James Michael Sama is an award-winning Boston based blogger who writes about dating and relationships. He speaks on the topics of chivalry, romance, and happiness and has been featured repeatedly in news segments, talk shows, and mainstream radio.

This article was originally published at James M. Sama. Reprinted with permission from the author.