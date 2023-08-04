The 5 Irresistible Traits Of Naturally Classy Women

Classy women don't have to be the most attractive to be the most irresistible to men.
By Dina Colada — Last updated on Aug 04, 2023
Photo: Dimensions from Getty Images Signature
Classy women understand what men find irresistible in a woman. They don't have to be the most attractive woman at the party, but there is something about them that men are drawn to.
If you have problems attracting and keeping a man around, there are things you can do to help a man see you as a classy woman who will add value to his life, make him adore you, and want to move your relationship from casual to more serious.
These spark a deep attraction in a man. When you give him these things that are so important to him, he will see you as a woman who "gets" him, unlike so many other women out there. You will shine above the others.
5 Irresistible Traits of Naturally Classy Women
1. A classy woman brings positive experiences.
She understands that having a foundation of fun, loving, and positive experiences builds a deeper emotional connection with a man. These experiences will make him want to come back for more.
When you and a man are together, he wants you to bring joy into his life, not sadness. So focus on enjoying the moment you are in and not worrying about the past or the future.
John Gottman, who has studied relationships for over 40 years, says the magic ratio is 5:1. If there is one negative interaction, and there are almost always some (they help your relationship grow and evolve), there need to be 5 positive interactions to balance out any bad mojo.
Staying positive will leave both of you feeling more satisfied and happier when you are together.
2. A classy woman has her own passions.
Being a high-value, classy woman means having your own friends, hobbies, and passions. If a man wants a night out without you, a classy woman doesn’t try to weasel her way into getting invited or complain about it.
If you make the man the center of your life, it will make YOU unhappy because a man will never ALWAYS do what you want. If you make him feel guilty for living and doing things without you, he will see you as a burden instead of an equal partner that he can’t wait to see after his guy's night out.
3. A classy woman doesn’t talk badly about herself.
Has anyone ever given you a compliment and you try to talk yourself out of accepting it? If a man gives you a compliment, say "thank you" and don’t reject his positive advances.
Talking bad about yourself shows a man that you don’t respect or love yourself. You must start talking positively instead of judging your own flaws. When you are together, he’s not analyzing that your butt is too big. He’s wondering what it will feel like to have your legs wrapped around him.
If you embrace your feminine qualities and own them, you will be well on your way to getting the love you want.
4. A classy woman appreciates a man for being masculine.
Men will be men, thankfully! Men are downright fabulous when you understand that your differences with them are what make our connection with a man unpredictable and exciting.
A masculine man has his own preferences and options and will do things differently than you. If you invite him to your best friend’s baby shower and he declines, show him that you respect him instead of convincing him that all the men will be there.
Whenever a woman has to persuade a man to do something that he really doesn’t want to do, he will start to feel less attracted to her. Let him make up his own mind, and don’t try to make it up for him.
5. A classy woman is easygoing but also has boundaries.
Masculine alpha men love when a woman can go with the flow and not try to control every situation. They're not afraid to say "no" when something doesn't feel good. Men like it when a woman can state her preferences and doesn’t bend like a pipe cleaner in a grade school craft class to his every whim.
Let’s say you and your new man are cooking dinner and you ask him to chop tomatoes for the bruschetta. Don’t tell him he is cutting them the wrong way, just let him do his thing. Does it really matter if they are in half-inch cubes or one-inch cubes?
Related Stories From YourTango:
There are more than two ways to chop a tomato, and there are more than two ways to handle every situation. You can present yourself in a way that attracts a man or pushes him away. Which outcome are you going for?
Remember that more positive experiences build attraction, and one of the main things that men love is for a woman to focus on things other than him. Be the classy woman who has a life that he wants to be a part of.
When you are single, that's the best time to nurture your friendships, and explore what makes you happy and feel passion in your own life. The passion you feel in your life will attract a man who is as passionate as you and for you.
More for You:
Dina Colada is an author, speaker, and dating coach who has appeared on sites like Prevention, Women’s Health, Plenty of Fish, and Zoosk. She specializes in helping single women navigate the modern world of online dating.