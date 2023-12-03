8 Ways To Become A High-Value Woman Who Earns Respect From Everyone Around Her

Every person has value. No matter what others say about them, or even how they view themselves. It’s not a mistake that we were born or look the way we look, and all these factors play a role in achieving our purpose.

It can be difficult for us to believe that we’re a high-value woman, especially when we’re always getting compared to other women. But any woman can increase her value. The great thing is that each of us already has characteristics of high-value women.

Here are 8 ways to become a high-value woman.

1. Build your self-confidence.

Women with value are confident in themselves because they know they are worth it. They are aware that no one will ever be them or take their place, and they are comfortable with who they are.

This confidence is what gives them the ability to radiate value. Their self-confidence stems from their awareness of what they bring to the table.

Confidence is the skill that you continue to work on your whole life because there will be moments when you feel insecure or doubtful. Fortunately, those moments don’t define you or your confidence as a whole.

To be more confident and raise your value as a woman, try telling yourself positive affirmations and listing all your favorite qualities. Are you kind? Do you go out of your way to make people smile? Are you the best cook in your family?

Start appreciating and valuing yourself, just like you value your loved ones. Showing yourself compassion can transform into confidence.

2. Embrace your independence.

A high-value woman has her own life. She isn't waiting for a man to make her complete, because she knows she already is.

She doesn't hate being single, because she views it as an opportunity to work on herself and her dreams. Simply put, she doesn't define herself based on her romantic relationships.

A high-value woman understands that being single is a time to enjoy the freedoms of being unattached. She's free to have girls trips and doesn’t have to worry about compromising with a significant other.

A high-value woman’s independence says, "I want a man, but I don’t need a man." She's content in her singledom because she knows her worth. A high-value woman trusts that a man will see her worth and will pursue her. If he doesn’t, she doesn’t deem him worthy of her love and moves on.

3. Make sure you take self-care days.

Taking time to care for yourself is vital to being a high-value woman. She knows that if she doesn’t take care of herself, she won’t truly value herself.

We project the value we feel inside, on the outside. So, if a woman isn’t taking care of her mental, physical, emotional and spiritual well-being, it could potentially be a reflection of how she feels about herself. High-value women take time to work on themselves internally because they know that’s the part that needs to be cared for first.

Photo: Monstera Production / Pexels

A lot of times, people feel better about themselves when they look good. So, find a hairstyle, workout plan or makeup routine that works for you. Start creating a look for yourself that represents how you want to be seen by others.

Most high-value women are well put-together, but that doesn’t mean you have to spend an arm and a leg to look that way. You can be a high-value woman who wears jeans and a t-shirt. Taking care of yourself looks different for everyone.

Be mindful that self-care doesn’t mean strictly focusing on your physical appearance. Your appearance is only a small factor of being a high-value woman.

4. Set goals for yourself.

High-value women want something out of their lives. They recognize that they have a lot to offer humanity, and take chances to pursue their passions and change the world one decision at a time.

She doesn’t necessarily need to have career-specific goals in order to be high-value. The goals a high-value woman sets are based on her passions and needs. She’s all about evaluating herself and her life.

She knows that if she wants the best out of life, she has to have a plan for achieving it. So she makes it a point to set goals, both big and small, and works hard to achieve them.

5. Have standards.

What separates an ordinary woman and a higher value woman is standards. The people she allows into her life have to meet specific criteria.

She knows what she deserves and isn't afraid to make it known. She doesn't allow people to treat her like she’s less than or as if she’s asking for too much.

A high-value woman wants others to treat her with respect because she treats herself and others with respect. And when someone deems that her standards are “too high,” she doesn’t get offended. A high-value woman just realizes that they aren’t the people she needs to associate with.

She's built herself up — emotionally, mentally, physically, and even financially. So, she doesn't want to allow others to derail her from the goals she worked hard to achieve.

High-value women are aware of how much influence their friends and partners have on their lives, so they are very selective of who they allow to get close.

6. Uplift others.

A high-value woman doesn’t talk down to others, especially other women. Instead, she builds them up. She understands how hard it is to be a woman, so she sympathizes instead of criticizing.

She knows that uplifting someone else doesn't diminish her own value; in fact, it can actually help raise it, because everyone loves being around optimistic people who speak positively into their lives.

A high-value woman wants to encourage others to achieve their full potential. She takes steps to offer a kind word or encourage others, particularly women, to go after what it is they want.

7. Be outspoken.

A high-value woman knows that there is power in her voice, and she uses her voice when she needs to speak out. She advocates for causes she believes in and speaks out against injustices.

Not all high-value women are social butterflies or extroverts, but not being extroverted doesn’t make you less valued. The more introverted high-value women speak their minds within their friend groups and other environments they feel comfortable in, they can invoke change within their circle.

8. Most importantly, be authentically you.

A high-value woman is always herself. Period. She dares to be different by being exactly who she is. She's proud of who she is and won't hide any part of herself to make others happy.

Photo: Muhammad-taha Ibrahim / Pexels

She understands there are tons of amazing women, but that’s what motivates her to be true to herself. High-value women know that authenticity cannot be copied and it’s the thing that makes her special.

Tamara Sanon is a writer from Orlando, Florida with a passion for covering health and wellness, relationships, astrology, and lifestyle topics. Her bylines have appeared on Unwritten, NSM Today, Orlando Weekly, among others.