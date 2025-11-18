The Art Of Being Personable: 10 Simple Habits Of Naturally Personable People

They have a way of making everyone feel valued and worthy.

Last updated on Nov 18, 2025

Warm, approachable person offering a small greeting wave, illustrating the natural habits that make someone effortlessly personable. Getty Images | Unsplash
Advertisement

We've all encountered those magnetic individuals who seem to effortlessly connect with everyone they meet. What makes these naturally personable people so captivating? Being personable is about creating authentic connections through kindness and curiosity.

These are the qualities that make people feel valued. While we often focus on identifying red flags in relationships and social interactions, recognizing and developing these positive personal traits is equally important. TikToker Hedieh Safiyari shared some compelling insights about the green flags of naturally personable people.

Here are 10 simple habits of naturally personable people:

1. They treat themselves and others with kindness

woman who is naturally personable as she treats others with kindness Miljan Zivkovic / Shutterstock

In life, you have to teach people how you want to be treated. If you don’t treat yourself right, how in the world do you expect others to? Treating yourself with kindness, dignity, and respect is a personable trait to strive for. In addition, you are non-judgmental, accepting yourself and others.

Studies suggest that self-compassionate individuals tend to maintain healthier social relationships, extend support to others, and recover from difficult interactions more easily. When you model self-kindness and non-judgment toward yourself, you naturally extend that same grace to the people around you.

RELATED: 11 Signs You're A Good Person In A World Of Darkness

Advertisement

2. They're accountable for their actions

man who is naturally personable as he is accountable for his actions Cast Of Thousands / Shutterstock

People who want to be their best selves take accountability for their actions. When they make mistakes, they own up to it, acknowledge their contribution to the problem, and take corrective action. This is one of the biggest personable traits to hone because it points to an ability to communicate effectively.

According to Dr. Bhavna Dalal, a leadership coach, accountability is about delivering on a commitment. It's a responsibility to an outcome, not just a set of tasks, requiring thoughtful initiative and strategic follow-through at all levels.

RELATED: 10 Brilliant Signs Of A Highly Authentic Person Who Tells It Like It Is

Advertisement

3. They practice self-compassion

woman who is a naturally personable person as she practices self-compassion brizmaker / Shutterstock

Sometimes a person can be their own worst enemy, judging their own actions more harshly than they would those of another person. The ability to treat yourself compassionately is a personable attribute that will help you grow and thrive.

Studies have demonstrated that more self-compassionate people are more resilient and better able to bounce back from challenges. Instead of undermining motivation as some fear, self-compassion is actually positively associated with mastery goals and helps people aim high while also accepting that they cannot always reach their targets.

RELATED: 10 Tiny Things People Who Truly Love Themselves Do Without Even Realizing It

Advertisement

4. They keep promises to themselves

woman who is naturally personable as she keeps promises to herself Gladskikh Tatiana / Shutterstock

The last person on earth you should let down is you. You know what you are capable of, so there is no reason you should make promises that you cannot keep to yourself. Following through on commitments to your own well-being is an absolutely personable trait. 

When you repeatedly break promises to others, you compromise your personal integrity, with breaking promises to yourself being just as damaging, notes personal development coach Jan L. Bowen. The relationship you have with yourself sets the tone for every other relationship in your life, making self-commitment a cornerstone of being genuinely personable.

RELATED: The Art Of Being A Happy Person: 8 Simple Habits Of Naturally Happy People

Advertisement

5. They respect boundaries

man who is naturally personable as he respects boundaries Dmytro Sheremeta / Shutterstock

A personable trait, as it relates to boundaries, means that you set boundaries for yourself and respect the boundaries of others. You understand that everyone has a right to feel comfortable and avoid things that trigger negativity, so you adhere to their stipulations and expect the same from them. 

A 2021 study found that couples who actively communicated and respected each other's boundaries reported significantly higher levels of satisfaction and emotional connection. Respecting boundaries is another one of the green flags in any relationship, romantic, platonic, or otherwise.

RELATED: If These 13 Habits Come Naturally To You, You're A Genuinely Lovely Person Who Brightens Every Room

Advertisement

6. They value quality over quantity

woman who is naturally personable as she values quality over quanity PeopleImages / Shutterstock

People who have a healthy mindset know that it’s not about how many relationships you have, but the quality of each. You spend time with people you care about in meaningful ways and nurture those relationships so they can flourish.

Larry Michel, a couples counselor, says that the most personable people prioritize quality over quantity when it comes to friendships and relationships, investing time and energy in building genuine and meaningful connections. You spend time with people you care about in meaningful ways and nurture those relationships so they can flourish.

RELATED: The Art Of Being Calm: 6 Simple Habits Of Naturally Calm People

Advertisement

7. They follow their purpose

woman who is naturally personable as she follows her purpose PeopleImages / Shutterstock

Knowing who you are and what you were put on this planet for is a personable trait everyone should have. Happiness and self-fulfillment mean that you know what your purpose is and you pursue it.

The connection between purpose and happiness is so robust that research has linked having a sense of purpose to better physical health, increased longevity, and higher overall well-being, research has shown. When you know what you were put on this planet to do and actively pursue it, you're building a life that feels authentically fulfilling, which naturally makes you more engaging and personable to be around.

RELATED: The Art Of Self-Compassion: 2 Surprising Ways To Finally Release Deep Shame

Advertisement

8. They express their emotions

woman who is naturally personable as she expresses her emotions PeopleImages / Shutterstock

We know that bottling your feelings up is not a good thing. Personable people are transparent about their emotions and allow themselves to feel them without self-judgment or burying them deep inside. Expressing your emotions keeps them from building up and making you a walking red flag.

Bottling up feelings can be detrimental to relationships and personal well-being, as unexpressed emotions tend to build resentment over time until they eventually explode, according to couples counselor Nicola Beer. When individuals suppress their true emotions and resort to blaming or passive-aggressive behavior instead, those feelings persist rather than resolve.

RELATED: 11 Signs Someone Is A Deeply Kind Person With A Soft Heart, According To Psychology

Advertisement
More for You:
3 Things People Immediately Judge You On When You First Meet Them
5 Immediate Signs Of A Toxic, Passive-Aggressive Person
11 Subtle Signs Of A Woman Who Has Been Through A Lot In Life
11 Things Smart People Find Relaxing That Normal People Can't Stand

9. They listen to themselves and others

woman who is naturally personable as she listens to others PeopleImages / Shutterstock

You not only follow your inner voice and intuition, but are also willing to learn from and listen to other people. You understand that to be your best self, you have to be a student of life, listening actively and seeking to understand the people and world around you.

Research demonstrates that when people feel genuinely heard by listeners, they become more self-reflective and their cognitive and emotional awareness increases. The most personable individuals recognize that growth requires honoring your intuition while remaining a humble student of the perspectives and experiences around you.

RELATED: 10 Signs Someone In Your Life Is A Good Person

Advertisement

10. They meet their own needs

woman who is naturally personable as she meets her own needs PeopleImages / Shutterstock

While some may look outside of themselves to get what they need, you provide yourself with whatever it takes to make you show up in life every single day. You know what you need to succeed and are committed to providing yourself with those necessities.

Suzy Rosenstein, a life coach, explained that when you take care of yourself first, you strengthen your resolve and become more fulfilled, which puts you in a better position to support others. By having your own back and following through on giving yourself what you want and need, you build self-trust and confidence, learning that you can count on yourself.

RELATED: The Art Of Being Unique: 20 Rare Qualities Of People Who Are Truly Unique And Special

NyRee Ausler is a writer from Seattle, Washington, and the author of seven books. She focuses on lifestyle and human interest stories that deliver informative and actionable guidance on interpersonal relationships, enlightenment, and self-discovery.

Advertisement
Related Stories From YourTango:
The Art Of Goodness: 15 Subtle Signs You’re A Better Person Than You Realize
11 Things People Who Have Their Lives Together Never Keep In Their Homes
People Can Tell You Have Your Life Together If These 11 Things Are In Your Home
Loading...