Deciding to try and be happier is easy, but developing the daily habits that lead to an overall happier existence is a lot more challenging. To successfully set up the challenge of being happier, which in turn makes you a brighter, more delightful person to be around, there are some relatively easy things you can do each day to improve your momentary happiness and become a truly lovely person to be around.

If these 13 habits come naturally to you, you're a genuinely lovely person who brightens every room:

1. You exist in the moment

Since happiness is a decision, decide each moment to be happy in that moment and enjoy what that moment has to offer. The past is gone and can't be changed. The future and all its worries have not happened yet. Be present now and purpose in your heart to be happy in the now.

2. You love animals

Pixel-Shot / Shutterstock

There are numerous studies that attest to the stress-relieving benefits of pets. They are there when you need a friend; they jump on you at the funniest moments; they lick your face or purr; they bring joy and companionship. Enjoy your pet.

3. You laugh a lot

Watch an old show. Listen to a comedian on Comedy Central. Pull out the old Monty Python shows and watch them again. Laughter is good for the soul.

4. You appreciate art

Music soothes more than the savage beast! Music can affect our mood and express our emotions, so to choose happiness, choose music with an upbeat tempo and a pleasant beat in major chords.

Choose music that feeds your soul, like Narada, or music that has a happy memory associated with it.

5. You embrace quiet

Libraries, museums, gardens, and places of worship are all places that can calm, soothe, de-stress, and bring back the happiness to your fast-paced, crazy life. Relax with a favorite book, remember how the west was won, stop to smell the roses, or reconnect with your spiritual side.

Research also finds that the benefits of aromatherapy in relieving stress are real. Citrus scents like Orange or Lemon add an instant burst of joy, and deeper scents like Rose and Sandalwood help relieve stress and bring peace.

6. You volunteer

Helping others enables you to put your own problems into perspective. When you sit all day and only think of yourself, it's easy to focus on the negatives, but when you give to a charity and give of your time, you remember that there are those less fortunate than you, and you feel a sense of self-satisfaction for helping another.

7. You know how to say no

Eliminate activities that aren't necessary and that you don't enjoy. Many times, we are not happy because we have to rush ourselves or our children off to the next presentation or activity, and we have pressure to get to the office, the PTA meeting, and the soccer game all at the same time.

Just say no and give yourself some free time in your schedule. Free time promotes personal happiness.

8. You can be alone

Although relationships are one of the best antidotes to stress, sometimes you need time alone to recharge and reflect. During your alone time, learn about yourself and what your needs are. Relax. Unwind. Do an activity that you enjoy. Build your own spirit and your own character.

9. You prioritize close relationships

Study after study has shown that the acceptance and companionship of a spouse, friends, and family have positive benefits to the body and to the spirit. Loving and giving love, sharing experiences, and going through the journey of life together can make life happier and relieve the burdens.

10. You connect with nature

There is something cathartic about tilling the soil, planting a seed, tending a seedling, watching it grow, and enjoying the benefits of the plant — whether that be a fresh fruit or vegetable, or a fully blooming flower. Soak in the rays of happiness.

11. You take care of your soul

In study after study, actively religious people are happier and cope better with crises. The correlation between faith and well-being can be seen both in surveys taken of the general public and in research on specific population groups.

For example, a recent Gallup poll of Americans found that people with high religious involvement are twice as likely as those without to say that they are "very happy." So make the time for worship, prayer, and spirituality, and increase your day-to-day happiness.

12. You tune out the news when necessary

All the "bad news" today is enough to drive even the most optimistic person to depression, so choose to walk away one day and let the world turn without you. When the "bad news" is dragging you down, choose happiness — unplug, change the news channel, and don't pick up that newspaper (except to read the comics section).

13. You count your blessings

People who practice gratitude are seen as more likable, are more resilient to stress, and build stronger, more intimate relationships with others. Focusing on what is good in life can lead to higher positive emotions, optimism, and overall life satisfaction.

Research has found that this mindset is also linked to greater resilience, allowing individuals to cope with challenges and recover from negative experiences more effectively.

David and Cindy Taylor are life, marriage, and relationship Coaches who help people end affairs and rebuild more loving, happy marriages.