The Art Of Being Influential: 6 Simple Habits Of Naturally Influential People

Naturally influential people are the pied pipers and trendsetters, the ones who don't lead directly by power and demand. They lead by sculpting opinion and setting the precedent for what will become the next new normal.

The title of being influential comes with clout and reputation. Layered with a perception of power, and woven with fibers of control both of self and others, these are the people who can leverage a platform with visionary action to inspire others to easily respect and show up for them.

Here are six simple habits of naturally influential people:

1. They have a vision

Therapist Dr. Gloria Brame, Ph.D., knows that truly influential people aren't just trying to get rich or manipulate others. They have a genuine vision of what they want and how to get there. They build strict lifestyle habits to support their vision. Whether it's someone passionate about a beauty product, an animal lover fighting for their rights, or someone with a song to promote, they share a passion for promoting their vision.

They naturally weave their beliefs into daily communications to share their "why" story without being pushy or self-serving. When someone truly believes in what they're sharing, people can sense the authenticity.

Real influence is bigger than just popularity. Real influence means you struck a chord with people by living out your vision before their eyes. Online, that can be an uncomfortably bizarre enterprise, or as wholesome as grandmas teaching new generations how to bake.

2. They have presence

Influence is often misunderstood as control, explains couples counselor Larry Michel, but real influence is about how our presence and actions inspire others. The trifecta of being influential is deep listening, clarity with congruence, and recognition of others.

High on the list of other influential traits are accountability in word, transparency in intention, and the habit of giving credit where it’s due. When we listen fully, align what we say with what we do, and affirm the contributions of others, influence becomes something people welcome rather than resist, and brilliant transformation happens.

3. They know their worth

Life coach Susan Allan explains that since being influential is about your vibrational state and not just your actions, it's essential to consider how to raise yourself above any fear, anger, or sadness and become self-confident and magnetic. The ability to raise yourself allows influential students to be accepted into the best private schools, colleges, and universities.

However, the ability to shine in an interview, which is always an audition, allows people to have the biggest influence in their lives. The same skills that allow them to be accepted into schooling are the skills they will use when looking for a great job, and it begins with being aware of how self-respect goes hand-in-hand with being influential.

4. They show up every single day

Naturally influential people tend to outwork others, explains relationship coach Mark Groves. However, when you're in your passion, it's not work, it's a contribution. If it feels like work, shift until it pours out of you with more ease.

2020 research explored the importance of showing up every day for your life and what you love. And something Groves has learned in the last 10 years is how essential it is to include yourself. Have daily morning rituals that are about filling your cup and filling the relationships in your life. Groves' rituals came and went when he needed them, but that is living reactively. If you want to create magic in your life, almost everything you do must be proactive — within reason, of course.

5. They have deep empathy

Thought leader Bette A. Ludwig, Ph.D., explains that the modern version of leadership can get tangled in optics — think LinkedIn posts filled with slogans and buzzwords. Sometimes it seems like leaders are more focused on building their influence than actually listening when someone on the team has a real issue. Someone who remembers your birthday or asks about your mom when she’s in the hospital.

You don’t need insider exposés or corporate headlines to know something is broken. You can feel it in the everyday decisions, the way people get treated, and the leaders who get rewarded for the wrong things. Empathy isn’t a bonus trait in an influential leader. It’s essential, along with humility and self-awareness.

6. They foster a sense of awe in you

Astrologer Aria Gmitter asks if you have ever had someone come into your life, even if it was for a brief moment, and you just knew you would never be the same. A person whose aura radiates light and love is naturally influential.

They pull you into their vortex, and your mind and spirit swirl with a sense of wonder and awe, not only about them but about yourself. A person who easily influences others is a button pusher. They find the hidden button in your soul that unlocks all you are meant to be.

A person who unknowingly inspires others doesn't have to be in a direct relationship with you. These unique and rare individuals envelop you with a sense of warmth and kindness. Some may say the one habit of a naturally influential person is fostering a sense of awe in others.

They are a breath of fresh air in a stale, cold world. They inspire love and belief in yourself. Your flaws become stepping stones to greatness because you sense this one person has truly seen you for who you are.

