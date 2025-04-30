People Who Choose Peace Over Popularity As They Get Older Usually Have These 11 Reasons

As we grow older, we often evolve into new versions of ourselves. Oftentimes, we become people who feel completely different from who we used to be. Like a snake shedding its skin, we are constantly transforming into someone who is older and wiser, looking back on our old selves as if we had never even met them.

Many people find that growing older means growing inward, whether it be into yourself, your truth, or what really matters. Our priorities are bound to shift with age and growth, and our mindset often shifts as well. While there are plenty of reasons people who choose peace over popularity as they get older usually have, all of them are intended to focus on personal growth and improving well-being.

Here are 11 reasons people who choose peace over popularity as they get older usually have

1. They prioritize their mental health

The state of our mental health affects everything about us, from our thoughts, emotions and decisions, to relationships, all of which impact our well-being. When our mind is in a healthy place, we are the most peaceful version of ourselves, which is why people who prefer peace over popularity adopt this mindset.

Per the World Health Organization, around 15% of the world's diseases are mental illnesses. And many people who struggle with their mental health fail to address it, continuing to participate in activities that will only exacerbate it, like chasing popularity. But as they get older, they may start to realize just how crucial mental health is, and quickly shift their focus to self-care over pleasing others.

2. They realize that not all attention is fulfilling

Those who prioritize their popularity often crave attention from anyone who stumbles into their path. They value being watched, followed or talked about. However, none of this kind of attention is the same as being truly valued. Even if a person may attract a lot of attention, it drains their peace.

Real fulfillment comes from people who actually see you for who you are, not what you can offer them. There is a notable difference between being admired for who you are and just being noticed. After all, you could have a million followers and still feel like the most lonely person in the world.

3. They no longer want to waste energy maintaining their image

One of the most impactful reasons people who choose peace over popularity as they get older usually have is that they don't want to put out an image of themselves that doesn't actually represent who they are. People who focus on their popularity often spend a lot of time worrying about how they come across to others, which is something that a person who values calm isn't exactly keen on.

They are constantly replaying everything they say to people around them, and how they looked while doing so. To them, living up to others' expectations means the world. However, they sacrifice their own values and desires in the process.

As they get older, they learn that living an authentic life where they are constantly stressing about the image they project is draining and unsatisfying. The reality is that others really do not put that thought into our images as we do.

"Studies show that we consistently overestimate how much, and how badly, others think about our failings. An unfortunate consequence of this is that we are far more inhibited and far less spontaneous and joyful than we could be," Raj Raghunathan, associate professor of marketing, shared. Once people realize this, they begin living much more peaceful lives.

4. They recognize that solitude is healing

Living in solitude is not the lonely, isolating world people make it out to be. Taking time for yourself instead of constantly surrounding yourself with others, especially those who don't make you a priority in their lives, can be a healing experience.

Solitude gives you peace from any outside opinions, distractions and expectations. It allows you the opportunity to reconnect with your own thoughts, intuition and feelings. As we get older, we may revel in solitude. It can also strengthen our connections with others without the need to focus on popularity.

According to neuroscientist Nicole Tetreault, "Solitude is good for our natural development to recharge our energies. We need to be engaged and have alone time to develop healthy relationships with ourselves and others." Tetreault added that solitude is also beneficial for our emotional awareness, nurturing our resilience, and boosting creativity.

5. They're tired of pretending to be someone they're not

Many people who are striving for popularity feel the need to conceal their authentic selves and put on a facade of who they really are. However, if people like a version of you that is not real, a true connection will fail to blossom.

Even if you may be surrounded by people, it doesn't necessarily mean that you have genuine connections with them, especially if you are constantly performing. If people love a version of you that is not authentically you, the connections will not feel real either.

As we get older, we begin to value true connections with people who accept who we are at our core. Pretending to be someone else is exhausting. Being yourself feels lighter, more natural, more peaceful.

6. They don't feel the need to be the loudest in the room

People who are focused on popularity often believe that they need to be the loudest in the room in order to be seen and heard. However, many of them fail to realize that genuine credibility is built through thorough communication, clear ideas, and willingness to listen and collaborate without having to rely on the volume of their voice.

People will still hear them out even if they're soft spoken. Genuine influence comes from building trust, understanding, respecting, and fostering peace with those around you. Quiet contributions carry far more weight than forceful speaking.

7. They care more about freedom from worry

Caring about freedom from worry is one of the major reasons people who choose peace over popularity as they get older usually have. Because peace of mind is very crucial for our well-being — it allows us to focus, reduce anxiety and improve our relationships with the people around us — instead of trying to be the most popular, people may find that trying to be the most peaceful is the ultimate goal as they get older.

According to psychotherapist Denise Fournier, PhD, our peace is our power. "As human beings, our greatest source of power lies in our ability to access as much of ourselves as possible in any given situation. When our sympathetic nervous system gets activated in response to a perceived threat and we move into the defensive fight/flight/freeze posture, we lose access to the parts of our brain that help us think reasonably, see possibilities, and find solutions," she revealed.

"To move back into the seat of real power, we have to calm down, slow down, and come back into our bodies. And although this doesn't happen automatically, it happens surprisingly quickly when we pursue it with intention."

8. They've stopped seeking external validation

When people strive for popularity, they constantly need the approval of others. However, this only destroys their inner peace. When they rely on others to tell them that they're enough, they are giving them control over their self-esteem. But this is something we must do for ourselves.

"Look carefully at what you are doing. Look for improvements and make a record of these either as a mental note or in a journal," licensed psychotherapist Sherry Gaba suggested. "These are self-validations that help you build up your acknowledgment of your own abilities, talents, and skills."

As humans, we're not here to meet everyone's expectations and be universally liked. When we get older, we may realize that we are just here to be ourselves — beautifully, imperfectly, and without approval from others.

9. They'd rather spend time with people who feel like home

When people want to be popular, they often want to associate with those who are considered popular by societal standards. These are usually the people who may have the most friends, the nicest clothes, or the highest paying jobs.

However, these people may not always provide you the connection and social fulfillment you'll get with genuine friends. Those are the people who feel like home. They accept the real you, they bring peace instead of pressure, and they'll keep your trust like it's sacred.

No matter how popular someone may be, they may not be able to provide you with the emotional safety of people who feel like home.

10. They understand that fitting in can mean losing yourself

Once they truly grasp that popularity can sometimes result in a loss of identity, it becomes one of the reasons people who choose peace over popularity as they get older usually have. Because when people want to become popular, they begin to mold themselves into versions of themselves they think others want.

Unfortunately, by doing this, they easily lose touch with themselves. They pretend to like things they don't, mute their opinions, and tone themselves down to avoid being labeled as different. Essentially, they are sacrificing their true identity to become someone they aren't, all in an effort to be liked by other people.

But as people get older, they begin to realize what a waste of time it is living someone else's version of life. The cost of belonging should never be yourself.

11. They've outgrown the need to be liked by everyone

Many popular people feel the need to be liked by everyone to feel validated. However, they may not realize that this constant need to be liked will backfire, pushing them further away from happiness and true contentment with who they are.

"Rather than being genuine, you labor to create an image that you think people will find appealing. In the process, you compromise your authentic self, gradually becoming less honest, less natural, and less you," psychotherapist Sean Grover shared.

"The more you hustle for approval, the less others feel at ease with you. They sense something counterfeit in your responses, and have trouble trusting you. They may even begin to feel manipulated. All this can make a relationship with you exhausting."

As we get older, we don't have time to deal with this vicious social headache. People who prefer peace over popularity just want to be at a place where it feels safe, quiet, and real, without the need to appease others' expectations of them.

Megan Quinn is a staff writer with a bachelor's degree in English and a minor in Creative Writing. She covers news and lifestyle topics that focus on justice in the workplace, personal relationships, parenting debates, and the human experience.