You know you're meant for great things, but can you be at your best, achieve success, and make it to your goals even in difficult times? It's easy to get overwhelmed, sidetracked, or hijacked when things aren't going your way.

The goals and dreams you have for yourself seem insignificant and out of reach when you're worried about meeting financial commitments, staying healthy, and socially connected. Feeling down on your situation can make you get down on yourself. But, momentary lapses in confidence can come and go as you stumble on inevitable obstacles.

You don't have to give up and ditch your planner for a bowl of Doritos and Netflix. On the contrary, if you're your best self, you can manifest anything. While there's a lot out of your control, there's also a lot within your influence. Being your best often means choosing to be your best.

If you want more people to respect and admire you as you get older, say hello to these 10 habits:

1. Maintain focus

Yuri A / Shutterstock

Keep your eyes on the prize — your dreams, goals, and aspirations — and the task at hand. When you lose your concentration and experience a drop in motivation, you won't accomplish the thing you most desire.

It's okay to regroup or revisit your priorities but whatever you set out to do or pivot towards needs to remain in sight.

If you haven't created a vision for this year, it's time to do that. Clearly defining success is pivotal. What does being your best self mean to you? Crystalize this first.

2. Center yourself

Yuri A / Shutterstock

Stay grounded either by meditating, deep breathing, or firmly planting your feet on the earth during a mindful walk. If these activities feel awkward at first, that's okay. You'll get more comfortable over time, and they work wonders.

Mindfulness practices help you hone your intuition, make better decisions, and manage stress. Incorporate them into your day, and little annoyances and more significant crises will trigger you less.

The more you center yourself, the more responsive you'll be and the more alive you'll feel. This positive energy will propel you toward your goals.

Centering yourself through self-respect, self-acceptance, and mindfulness creates a powerful foundation for confidence and emotional stability. A 2022 study found that by exhibiting calm assertiveness, practicing mindful communication, fostering a sense of purpose, and building strong relationships, you naturally inspire respect and admiration in your personal and professional interactions.

3. Let go of the past

Rido / Shutterstock

One of the biggest favors you can do for yourself is to forgive others and yourself for past mistakes. Rid yourself of old hurts, things that no longer matter, and expectations of perfection.

When you drop the rope, you can be free to experience the present and all the future has to offer to you. You can be your highest, unencumbered self.

4. Take care of yourself

Drazen Zigic / Shutterstock

You can't possibly operate at your peak when you run yourself ragged. Treat yourself as good (or better) than you treat your partner, best friend, child, or pet.

To be your best, you need to invest in yourself. That means getting adequate sleep and nutrition, and giving yourself loving kindness, too!

By taking care of yourself, you not only improve your well-being but also project an image of self-respect and strength that can attract positive attention and admiration from those around you. A 2019 study also indicated that cultivating self-care practices can make you more grounded and purposeful, which can lead to healthier dialogue and resolutions in relationships.

5. Lean into your strengths

polinaloves / Shutterstock

Learn about your personality type and uncover your gifts. Sure, stretch yourself into new dimensions, but don't pressure yourself to do what doesn't come naturally. You'll get further in life by tapping into your superpowers.

By identifying, developing, and deploying your strengths, you can cultivate a sense of authenticity and competence that is valued by others. Research cautions that understanding the social context and adapting your approach while remaining true to your values is essential for maximum effectiveness.

6. Be authentic

fizkes / Shutterstock

Be who you are. Be humble and be proud. Being someone else or living up to an ideal is a losing battle.

Don't bother with approval, or quantifying likes or shares, either. You have a unique style, ambitions, and ways of being. And quite simply, when you're you, you shine!

A recent study supports that authenticity acts as a powerful catalyst for positive social interactions and personal growth. By embracing one's true self, individuals not only enhance their own well-being but also inspire trust, admiration, and deeper connections with those around them.

7. Reach higher

insta_photos / Shutterstock

Shoot for the stars. Never lose hope and trust in brighter days. Believe you have what it takes to do well in life — no matter how you define success.

Research suggests that seeing others achieve excellence can significantly boost self-esteem and confidence in those wanting to reach similar goals. Admiration can cultivate connections and networking opportunities, bringing individuals closer to those who share similar ambitions.

8. Persist to get what you want

bbernard / Shutterstock

Getting what you want means taking chances. Often, it means you fail now and again.

No matter the odds, always hang in and keep moving forward — one step at a time. Momentum is the key to believing in yourself and the realization of your goals.

When individuals display determination to achieve challenging goals and demonstrate competence, it can enhance their sense of self-esteem and positively impact social perceptions. Research in social perception has found that perseverance is often viewed as a positive trait, contributing to a favorable perception and increased respect.

9. Get support

Golubovy / Shutterstock

There is never any shame in reaching out. Everyone can benefit from help now and then, and this societal climate has pushed people over the edge of what they can reasonably manage themselves.

Whether you need someone to listen, give you advice, or distract your kids while you give yourself 10 minutes to regroup, be resourceful, and get connected. There are many new online and free programs to boost your well-being. Enlist a friend in your self-improvement journey or hire a coach — everyone deserves one.

10. Live with purpose

Yuri A / Shutterstock

If you feel out of alignment or confused about what to do with your life, it's worth taking the time to uncover your purpose with an experienced facilitator. Once you know your reason for being, let it be your North Star, guiding your every move.

When you approach each day with intention, you create a life you love — no matter the obstacles in your path. What's more, when you carry out a mission to serve a greater good, you'll finally be the person you're meant to become.

While the research suggests a strong correlation between living with purpose and increased respect and admiration, it's essential to remember that this isn't a guaranteed outcome. Other factors like individual personality traits, social skills, and the context of the relationships also play a role.

Lisa Petsinis is an ICF-credentialed life and career transition coach. Her bylines have appeared on Psych Central, The Good Men Project, Parade, Prevention, The Minds Journal, PopSugar, and All4Women, as well as many others.

