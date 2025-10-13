Highly Intuitive People Quietly Observe These 7 Things About You Without You Saying A Word

If you’ve ever felt like someone has seen right through you to the depths of your soul, you were probably with a highly intuitive person. Instead of just seeing people at surface level — picking up on appearances and any obvious signs of strong emotions — intuitive people notice very small behaviors and gestures that are actually signs of much bigger things. They’re able to read people easily and understand how they’re feeling.

Naturally, you may not always want a highly intuitive person to easily understand how you feel or what your intentions are. Or, you may be curious about whether you might be one of those intuitive people yourself. Daniel Kunert, from the self-development Instagram account @billionaireunions, shared several things that intuitive people tend to pick up on when talking to someone in a post.

Here are 7 things highly intuitive people quietly observe about you without you saying a word:

1. How frequently you blink

Alexey Demidov | Pexels

To be clear, intuitive people don’t actually count the number of times you blink. That would be weird and probably impossible. But they do pick up on how quickly you do it. Fast blinking is a sign that you’re uncomfortable for some reason, while blinking slower or at an average rate means you’re all good. As intuitive people hold eye contact with you, they’ll notice how you’re blinking and make a mental note of it.

Of course, blinking is a natural body function for all of us, as the Cleveland Clinic pointed out. They estimated that most people blink around 13,440 to 16,320 times a day. Excessive blinking can be a sign of certain health problems, like allergies, dry eye, and even injuries to the eye. However, it can also be an indicator of stress, anxiety, or a facial tic. If an intuitive person notices you’re blinking frequently, they’ll know there’s most likely something causing you underlying stress.

2. How you interact with people considered lower-status

How do you treat the server when you go out to eat? What about a janitor when you’re walking through an office building? If you barely give them a second glance, intuitive people see it. “That’s how they see your true character,” Kunert said. “Anyone can charm those above them, but it’s how you treat those below you that matters.”

There’s scientific evidence that this may not happen too often, though. Writing for Greater Good Magazine, Yasmin Anwar stated, “Researchers at the University of California, Berkeley, have found that people in the lower socio-economic classes are more physiologically attuned to suffering, and quicker to express compassion than their more affluent counterparts.”

Maybe people who are lower on the socio-economic ladder are used to facing harder times themselves, which makes them more sensitive to others. Money can’t buy happiness, but it can buy an awful lot. If you’re higher class, break the mold and be kind to everyone, regardless of their station in life. Intuitive people will pick up on it.

3. What you do to calm yourself down

Rivelino | Pexels

We all have different things we do when we’re feeling anxious. Maybe you start to talk a lot, or you fidget with your hands. Intuitive people notice these things. Kunert called them “self-soothing gestures.” He said, “Touching your lips or rubbing your neck, subconscious signs of anxiety, especially after saying something that might not be entirely truthful,” are easy for an intuitive person to observe. You’re practically giving away your emotions just by performing nervous habits.

Ronald E. Riggio, PhD, the Henry R. Kravis Professor of Leadership and Organizational Psychology at Claremont McKenna College, confirmed this. “When we are anxious, stressed, or uncomfortable, we tend to engage in self-soothing nonverbal cues — hand rubbing, hand-to-body contact, stroking a leg, or neck,” he said. “It is our attempt to calm our anxieties through self-touching.” Just like a hug from a loved one might calm you down when you’re stressed, you’ll attempt to do the same for yourself without even realizing it, and intuitive people will definitely notice it.

4. The pronouns you use when you’re stressed

The use of words like “we” and “you” can be an interesting thing to observe, and intuitive people are always on top of it. As Kunert said, “Do you use ‘we’ when claiming success and ‘you’ when assigning blame? People reveal their true values when their ego is on the line.” By using “we” for success, you’re giving yourself credit too, while a “you” for blame shows that it explicitly has nothing to do with you, only the other person.

Writing for Inc., Jeff Haden explained that this kind of pronoun usage can be very telling, especially for people in positions of leadership. “Great leaders don’t use the pronouns ‘I’ or ‘my,’” he said. “Except when they should. While pronouns signal collective belonging, they can also signal individual accountability. If you made a bad decision, ‘we’ didn’t make it. ‘I’ did.” The pronouns you use show whether or not you’re willing to take responsibility for your own actions, and whether or not you’re willing to celebrate the group when it’s appropriate.

5. How you pause before responding

cottonbro studio | Pexels

Have you ever been in a situation where someone has asked you something that you had absolutely no idea how to best respond to? Chances are, we all have, and the speed with which you answer in these circumstances can be very telling. Kunert feels like a quick response that’s easily rattled off has been rehearsed, while a long pause before answering could mean you’re just trying to fill the time or thinking on your feet to say whatever would sound best instead of what is most genuine.

Interdisciplinary researcher Theresa Matzinger, PhD, called these pauses “hidden social cues.” “It turns out that these silent gaps in conversation — the small delays before someone answers — can carry significant social meaning,” she added. “They shape how we interpret others’ intentions, knowledge, confidence, and even their willingness to cooperate.” For example, if you ask someone to do something simple and it takes them a few seconds to respond, you’re probably going to assume they don’t really want to do it, or that they only said they would because they felt obligated.

Intuitive people use these pauses before answering to determine how you feel about a certain subject, how hard you’re thinking about it, and if you’re trying to avoid something. All of these things and more can signify different things to them.

6. What success means to you

There are some conventional ideas of success that most of us probably hold because of the culture we grew up in. However, when you really get down to the nitty-gritty, everyone’s answer to what success means to them will have its own nuances. No two people are exactly the same. And, according to Kunert, your answer is vital to an intuitive person. “Your answer will tell them everything they need to know about what drives you — money, impact, status, or peace,” he said.

St. John’s University made two observations about success based on speeches given by campus speakers. First, they noted, “Success is entirely subjective. It is a highly individualized process shaped by personal experiences, values, and a broader perspective beyond traditional measures or societal expectations.” They also argued, “Our definition of success constantly changes.”

If you think about it, you might find that it’s actually difficult to define success because there are so many different components that play a role. But whatever is most important to you will eventually win out, and intuitive people will observe this. They’ll be able to determine what you value the most in life based on what success is to you.

7. What you do when you enter a room where you don’t know anyone

cottonbro studio | Pexels

It can feel intimidating to walk into a room full of strangers, especially if you’re naturally shy or introverted. Kunert believes that your behavior when you enter such a room tells intuitive people pretty much everything they need to know about you. “Do you scan the room for allies, or do you make others feel seen?” he asked. “This reveals how secure you are without the need for external validation.”

Basically, it’s the best way to determine how much self-esteem you have. Psychosocial rehabilitation specialist Kendra Cherry, MSEd, explained why this is so important. “Self-esteem impacts your decision-making process, your relationships, your emotional health, and your overall well-being,” she said. “It also influences motivation, as people with a healthy, positive view of themselves understand their potential and may feel inspired to take on new challenges.” An intuitive person can tell a lot about you by observing your level of self-esteem.

Intuitive people are natural observers and always pick up on the things no one else notices. If you realize someone is making these kinds of observations about you, then you’re probably with a highly intuitive person. And if you’re the one making those observations, it means you’re the intuitive one.

Mary-Faith Martinez is a writer with a bachelor’s degree in English and Journalism who covers news, psychology, lifestyle, and human interest topics.