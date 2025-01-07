3 Desirable Behaviors Linked To Women With High Emotional IQ

Ever wonder why men sometimes act so hot and cold? One day, he’s totally into you and very affectionate, and then without any obvious reason he stops calling, acts distant and withdrawn, and no longer seems to be interested in you. It leaves you wondering what you did or said to change his mind about you. What’s going on?

The bad news is that he may not feel attracted to you anymore and might not want to admit you. The good news is that it’s easy to have a man start feeling for you again if you know what to do. If you can learn how to emulate the desirable behaviors of women with high emotional IQ to create intense feelings of emotional attraction inside them, everything in your relationship will feel more effortless and they'll be drawn to you.

Advertisement

Here are the desirable behaviors linked to women with high emotional IQ:

1. They understand why a man may see them as needy, even when they're not

Did you know a woman doesn’t have to be needy for a man to feel attracted? How you share your feelings and lend emotional support to your girlfriends creates secure bonds in your friendship.

Psychologist Kristin Davin explained the traits of a secure attachment style: "You are warm and loving and were most likely raised with caregivers who were consistently caring and responsive. You have had other positive and healthy relationships. You enjoy the intimacy that comes with it without becoming too worried about your relationship. You can communicate your needs in healthy ways. You can share the ups and downs of your life with your partner as they can do the same with you."

Advertisement

However, that kind of talking and intimacy may make an insecure man feel anxious and avoidant, according to a study in the Journal of Personality and Social Psychology. Constantly asking him such things as “Why didn’t you call/text?” when barely any time has passed may also make a man think you’re needy.

2. They show their unique passion

Pics Five via Shutterstock

Advertisement

Most men love being around a woman who has more to talk about than the boring, everyday stuff. A study in the Journal of Experimental Social Psychology explored the importance of perceived authenticity in relationship satisfaction and small talk doesn't let him get to know the authentic you.

Men will love being around you if you communicate passionately about your enjoyment of life, whatever your interests are. You bring your unique energy that will set you apart from every other woman he knows.

3. They create a level of unpredictability

If a man can’t guess what you’ll do or say next, he’ll be constantly thinking and wondering about you. Learn to create a level of unpredictability and it will work like magic. Another idea: use humor and teasing when possible. Men love it because it is one of the primary languages for bonding and connection.

Advertisement

As life coach Ruth Schimel explained from her own experiences, "I enjoyed finding my inner ham and playful side. As I became more open and authentic, so did my professional and personal relationships. In my generally stuffy place of employment, I hung a poster of a female prime minister with, “But can she type?” under her photo. Anyone interested could easily sense my feminist inclinations from that. Feeling freer and natural, others often responded in kind, partly because I was not filtering every word in advance through a sieve of propriety."

Men usually lose interest in a relationship and leave when they stop feeling that gut level of emotional attraction. That’s why it’s important to know what to do to trigger those feelings to keep the spark alive and healthy in any relationship.

Advertisement

Christian Carter is a dating coach and author of the e-book Catch Him & Keep Him. He has helped more than three million women become more successful with men, dating, and relationships.