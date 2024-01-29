35 Best Microhabits That Can Fix 80% Of Your Problems

In the age of overworking, comparison culture and burnout, many people are desperately seeking a way to beat the system.

Unfortunately, there are no golden tickets to success, but there are steps and habits you can implement into your life that will guarantee a bright and fulfilling future.

An entrepreneurship business shared 35 of the best microhabits that can fix 80% of your problems and lead to success.

Live Your Impossible took to Instagram to share insights on the mentality that can contribute to personal growth.

1. Define what your goals are.

What do you really want out of life? What is most important to you?

Defining your goals can be tricky, as some people struggle with identifying what they want to do with their lives. Rather than placing so much pressure on choosing a specific career, take inventory of what makes you feel truly passionate, and build a life around that.

2. Develop a plan.

Write down each step you need to take to get to where you want. Set milestones, prioritize tasks and give yourself deadlines.

Doing this will help you stay focused, organized, and inspired to keep moving toward the end goal.

3. Take action.

Start taking the steps toward achieving your goals. Remember to take everything one step at a time. Don't rush things and become impatient with yourself. Great things don't happen overnight; it takes time, patience, and dedication.

4. Keep track of your progress.

Write down and document your accomplishments. Don't forget to reward yourself and celebrate the little wins. Doing this will remind you of all the hard work already put in and push you to keep moving forward if you ever feel discouraged.

5. Make a promise to yourself to stay motivated and not give up.

The only person you need to impress is yourself. By promising yourself to not give up no matter the obstacles, you will make yourself proud.

6. Step out of your own way.

Many times, we are our own biggest obstacle. Shut down any fears you experience, and stay positive and hopeful that your efforts will pay off.

7. Be confident in your own abilities.

You are your own biggest supporter, as well as your own worst enemy. Be kind to yourself and choose to be the supporter. Remind yourself you have what it takes to succeed and engage in activities that will help increase your confidence.

8. Become aware of unhealthy habits that hold you back.

These habits include procrastination and laziness. Making excuses for yourself will only hold you back and delay your progress.

9. Avoid overthinking and just do it!

We often allow our minds to have too much influence over us. Acknowledge that your thoughts can often be exaggerated. Step outside your mind and do whatever you’re overthinking, even if you’re afraid. If it lights a spark within you and feels right, go after it.

10. Stop comparing yourself to others.

As many people know, comparison is the thief of joy. Remember to be grateful and embrace your own unique path. According to Ramsey, “Learn to compete with yourself instead of others.”

11. Say yes more often.

Saying yes more often will bring you closer to new opportunities and experiences which will lead to other forms of growth and success. Rather than staying in what feels comfortable or submitting to your fears, embrace the unknown and where it can take you.

12. Take on new challenges.

Life is always going to bring you challenges, whether you like it or not. Embracing challenges will serve as opportunities to build resilience, confidence, and personal development.

13. Allow yourself the opportunity to succeed at something new.

Don’t sell yourself short. There is nothing to lose from trying something new. Even if it scares you, you’d be surprised by your ability to succeed. Reframe your mind to perceive new challenges as opportunities for growth and learning.

14. Learn from rejection and criticism.

It’s hard to face rejection and criticism, but doing so is necessary for personal growth. Learning to accept these aspects will lead to self-reflection and improvement.

15. Think things through before saying no.

Make sure you know exactly what you are turning down before you say no. Ask questions and evaluate your options. Think things through and trust your own judgment.

16. Force yourself to think positively.

We all reach our breaking points and struggle to stay positive, but repeating affirmations to yourself once a day can transform your thought patterns. Doing this will give you the strength and motivation to keep moving toward your goals.

17. Use visualization techniques.

Taking time every day to visualize reaching your goals will make a huge difference in your life and help you stay focused and inspired. Journaling, sketching, and meditating are only a few ways to practice visualization.

18. Think before you speak.

Our words have power, so it’s important to process your thoughts and emotions before speaking up. Rather than acting on impulse, think about healthy solutions to your problems to come to a clear decision. Doing this will help you practice acting with patience and calmness, while additionally avoiding stress.

19. Learn something new every day.

In the age of having any information you seek at your fingertips, embrace the challenge of educating yourself and trying new things every day. Doing this will expand your mental abilities and flexibility. According to Piedmont, “You’ll learn you’re capable of change and growth, which keeps you open to new opportunities in life.”

20. Take time to rest and recharge.

Resting is vital for your soul and your mind to reset. Carving time in your routines to disconnect and recharge will reduce your stress levels and improve your learning abilities and energy levels.

21. Plan your meals and pay attention to how you eat.

Avoid getting too carried away in your daily routines that you forget to eat, or you eat the wrong foods. Meal-prepping well-balanced meals in your free time will ensure you consume nutritious meals, rather than resorting to unhealthy snacks and drive-through meals.

22. Limit high-calorie and sugary snacks.

They’re addictive and provide short-term pleasure, and it’s okay to indulge once in a while. But when you can, try opting for healthier alternatives, such as acai bowls, frozen yogurt, or homemade cookies.

23. Keep healthy food at home.

There are so many delicious snacks and meals that you would be surprised to know are healthy. Experiment with new products and recipes to make your tummy (and brain) happy.

24. Drink water!

Water is the most essential nutrient our bodies depend on and significantly impacts our energy levels and brain function. According to Mayo Clinic, men should drink 15.5 cups of water a day and women should drink 11.5 cups.

25. Avoid eating late at night.

Eating late at night can induce acid reflux which can cause esophageal irritation, heartburn and discomfort, interfering with a healthy sleep schedule. It's recommended to eat your last meal three to four hours before you go to sleep to avoid these symptoms.

26. Eat more whole, unprocessed foods.

Food plays a huge role in our mental abilities and energy levels, so it’s necessary to provide your body the proper fuel it needs to succeed.

Trading processed snacks and junk food for whole foods like fruits, vegetables, whole grains and legumes will provide numerous benefits to your health and lower the risk of heart diseases, cancer, and diabetes.

27. Eat breakfast every day to start your day right.

Breakfast is the most important meal of the day, right? As a matter of fact, breakfast is called breakfast because it essentially breaks the overnight fasting period. Eating a balanced breakfast every morning will boost your energy levels and alertness and actually help you burn more calories throughout the day.

28. Cut down on processed meats.

Red and processed meats are not only bad for the environment, but they pose many risks to our health as well. These meats are high in saturated fats and increase inflammation, which can lead to cancer and other diseases. Cutting back on these meats and swapping them for grilled chicken, beans and tofu will promote better gut health.

29. Start with small goals that are easier to achieve.

Start small and work your way up from there. Challenge yourself with simple goals, like exercising or going for a run twice a week. As you achieve these steps, you’ll have the strength and courage to keep moving.

30. Create a workout schedule that is just right for you.

The process of working out not only exercises your body but your mind as well. Engaging in physical activity, be it stretching, jogging or lifting, will boost your mood and concentration and teach you patience and endurance when it comes to other challenges.

31. Find ways to stay motivated.

Music, podcasts and workout videos are all ways to help you feel inspired and driven. Listening to these forms of motivation will inspire you to push yourself and work harder, expanding your abilities in other aspects of your life.

32. Don't sweat the little things.

No one is perfect, so remember to be kind and patient with yourself. As long as you’re doing your best, that’s all that matters.

33. Lift weights that challenge you.

As you build strength, challenge yourself by lifting or adding a little extra weight to your workout, and track your progress.

34. Take a break when needed.

Remember you are only human, and everyone needs a break at some point. Listen to your body and give yourself what it needs.

35. Celebrate your accomplishments along the way.

Be grateful for your unique journey and take time to recognize your hard work. Being proud of your accomplishments, big and small, will increase your self-confidence, motivation and productivity.

These microhabits will transform your perception of yourself and your life.

You have everything it takes to be successful. Reframe your mind to focus on your goals, and take everything one day at a time.

Francesca Duarte is a writer on YourTango's news and entertainment team based in Orlando, FL. She covers lifestyle, human-interest, and spirituality topics.