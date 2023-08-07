Before And After Pictures Show How Your Face Changes When You Drink Water Every Day

We're told over and over again about how good water is for us. Our bodies are composed of more than 60 percent water, so it only makes sense that drinking it has endless benefits, including maintaining bodily functions, regulating bowels, and keeping skin hydrated, among others.

You've probably heard the "8 cups of water a day" rule, but let's face it: that's tough when you have delicious soda, coffee, and whatever else tempting you everywhere you go. Where can you find the motivation to drink wisely?

For one woman, her before and after photos might just do the trick.

A 42-year-old woman named Sarah Smith wasn't drinking enough water and decided to do something about it. After drinking three liters of water a day for almost a month, she shared her amazing results.

Her before and after photos show how your face changes after drinking six bottles of water every day for 30 days.

For 28 days, 42 year old Sarah Smith stopped caffeine intake & took 3 litres of #water daily! These are her results! pic.twitter.com/hTL0yeXWa3 — Alkame Water (@alkamewater) May 1, 2015

"Usually I start my day with a cup of tea, then I might have a glass of water with my lunch and one with dinner — that's about a liter of liquid in 24 hours. It feels like plenty, but apparently, it's not nearly enough," Smith said.

The mother of two was reportedly having headaches and a hard time with digestion. She turned to a neurologist and nutritionist, who advised her to drink three liters of water a day.

What happened week-by-week as she made sure to drink enough water every day

Week 1: She experienced some breakouts over her body while toxins were being eliminated. Her headaches disappeared and her stiff joints loosened up.

Week 2: Her skin tone started evening out and her wrinkles under her eyes lost some shadows. Blotches on her skin started disappearing, and her breath was fresher due to drinking less tea.

Week 3: Dark circles under her eyes and wrinkles disappeared, and her skin became firmer. Her beauty therapist said her cells were better at regenerating.

Smith's eyes were also less dry, and she was eating less because she was getting fuller from the water.

Week 4: By the end of the 28 days, Smith said, "I feel fitter, leaner and healthier, and my husband and friends tell me I look ten years younger. Who in their right mind wouldn't want to try something which gets such incredible results?"

If you're going to do one good thing for yourself, let it be to start drinking more water. And, in the process, maybe consider cutting out sugary drinks from your diet.

Even if you don't drink three liters of water a day (because, really, who wants to use the bathroom every 10 minutes?), start small with a few glasses.

Set reminders on your phone or on an app. Drink a big glass of water in the morning, with meals, and throughout the day.

You'll be happier that you did, even if you don't experience as drastic changes as Smith.

Nicole Weaver is a senior writer for Showbiz Cheat Sheet whose work has been featured in New York Magazine, Teen Vogue, and more.