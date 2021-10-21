Video Shows Brian Laundrie’s Dad Found Evidence Without Law Enforcement Present

More details are emerging about the sequence of events that led to the discovery of Brian Laundrie’s personal items near the Carlton Reserve yesterday.

The FBI confirmed that Laundrie’s backpack and notebook had been found along with partial human remains after the missing fugitive’s parents joined yesterday’s search.

But, with the emergence of footage from the scene, it appears that law enforcement were not present when some of the evidence was retrieved.

A video shows Chris Laundrie looking for evidence alone.

Fox News reported that, during part of the search, Chris and Roberta Laundrie continued on a trail without law enforcement.

Video footage shows Chris making a beeline for an area overgrown with bushes and brambles while Roberta appears to be looking around some distance away.

There are no police officers present during this part of the search.

How he walked of that trail and just found the dry bag really has me scratching my head. Why would you touch it instead of alerting investigators? #BrianLaundrie pic.twitter.com/yyoTeSFqig — _JusticeFor (@_justicefor) October 21, 2021

Another clip shows the couple standing after discovering a bag. Again, there doesn’t appear to be a member of law enforcement nearby..

Neither Chris nor Roberta are wearing gloves or other items that could prevent evidence contamination.

The Laundrie’s lawyer responded to claims that Brian’s parents planted evidence.

As details of the scene emerged, speculation began that the Laundrie’s could have staged the crime scene.

Suspicions arose due to the Laundrie’s seemingly sudden decision to join the search after minimal involvement up to this point. Some were also concerned as to how the Laundrie’s were able to discover evidence in a matter of hours after weeks of unsuccessful FBI searches.

However, Steven Bertolino, the family’s attorney, has called allegations that Chris and Roberta planted evidence “hogwash.”

He claimed that the couple had already informed law enforcement about the area that Laundrie frequented but stressed that it wasn’t searched due to the fact that it had been underwater up until this point.

He did, however, confirm that law enforcement were not present when the bag was discovered.

Other evidence was found by law enforcement, not the Laundries.

It should be stressed that Brian Laundrie’s backpack and the partial human remains were discovered by officers who were on the scene, not the fugitive’s parents.

The evidence appears to have been spread out as Bertolino claimed that law enforcement had discovered the backpack in another location while Chris was uncovering the bag.

Subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

Medical examiners and a coroner were called to the scene after the discovery and experts are still seeking to identify the human remains.

Brian Laundrie was last seen by his parents on September 13 when they claim he left their home to go hiking at the Carlton Reserve.

By the time his parents reported him missing on September 17, Brian had been named a person of interest in the disappearance of his girlfriend, Gabby Petito, who had not returned from the couple’s road trip.

Petito was later found dead in Wyoming in a death that has been ruled a homicide by strangulation.

Laundrie has never been officially declared a suspect in her homicide but is the subject of a federal arrest warrant for unauthorized use of Petito’s bank card.

Alice Kelly is a senior news and entertainment editor for YourTango. Based out of Brooklyn, New York, her work covers all things social justice, pop culture, and human interest. Keep up with her Twitter for more.