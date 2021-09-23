Clues Brian Laundrie's Parents Are Covering For Their Son And Hiding Him From Gabby Petito Investigation

As the search for Brian Laundrie continues after the disappearance and death of Gabby Petito, all eyes are on his parents as law enforcement attempt to locate their son.

Christopher and Roberta Laundrie have been holed up in their North Port, Florida home since they reported Brian missing on Sept. 17.

Following an FBI raid of the home, many are expecting evidence will emerge that could incriminate Brian Laundrie’s parents in an alleged coverup of Gabby’s death.

Are Brian Laundrie’s parents covering up his alleged involvement in Gabby Petito’s death?

Here are all the clues that suggest Chris and Roberta Laundrie are hiding information about Brian’s involvement in Gabby’s death and may be helping him hide from police.

Chris and Roberta Laundrie just walked out of their North Port home and left the neighborhood in Chris’s truck, according to a Fox News reporter on the scene. pic.twitter.com/EzY3MxTJmU — Fox News (@FoxNews) September 23, 2021

The Laundrie’s repeatedly ignored calls and texts from the Petito family.

After returning home from the fatal cross-country trip without Gabby on Sept. 1, Brian presumably offered at least some explanation of why she wasn’t with him.

The Laundrie’s evidently decided to keep this information to themselves and did not attempt to inform Gabby’s family that she was missing.

The Petito family say both Brian and his parents ignored their requests for information after their concerns for their daughter’s safety first emerged, forcing them to report her missing on September 11.

The Laundrie’s allegedly went on a camping trip while Gabby was missing.

According to the family’s neighbors, William and Charlene Guthrie, Chris and Roberta took Brian on a three-day trip in a new camper about a week after Brian returned home without Gabby.

The trip seems bizarre considering the events that preceded and followed the trip. As far as we know, the only people who claim to have seen Brian after this point are his parents and possibly his attorney.

Some have theorized that Brian has been gone from the family’s Florida home for much longer than his parents claim and may have fled the area weeks ago.

While this is an unverified accusation, the trip seems inappropriate, at the very least, given that their son’s fiancee was missing.

The Laundrie’s drove Brian’s car from the Carlton Reserve after he went missing.

On September 14, after not speaking to authorities since Gabby was reported missing, Brian packed a backpack and told his family that he was heading out for a hike at the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park — according to his parents.

That same day, when Brian had not returned home, a family member drove the silver Ford Mustang that he had driven to the Carlton Reserve back to the Laundrie home.

If Brian’s parents had no idea where he was or if he was coming home, it seems odd that a family member would take the car, giving him no way to get home if he did return from his hike.

The Laundrie family waited three day to report him missing.

Chris and Roberta Laundrie did not tell the police Brian was missing until September 17, despite not seeing him for days and taking the car he was driving.

This could have bought Brian time to flee from the area or hide crucial evidence.

With the information they have provided, police are now exhausting resources in the Carlton Reserve, though it is unclear what — if any — evidence has emerged from the area.

With the media and countless people following the case online attempting to track down evidence that may explain Brian’s involvement in Gabby’s death, it appears as though the Laundrie family may have more answers than they are willing to share.

