Questions Are Being Raised About How Brian Laundrie’s Parents Were Able To Lead Police To Human Remains

With the news that partial human remains have been found during the search for Brian Laundrie, many are raising suspicions about his parents' involvement in the hunt.

It has been confirmed that unidentified human remains were found in a part of the Carlton Reserve that was previously underwater.

The discovery coincides with the news that Roberta and Chris Laundrie had briefly joined law enforcement earlier this morning to aid in efforts to look for Laundrie.

Police have not disclosed if any evidence connected to Brian Laundrie has been found in the reserve until this point, prompting questions about how Laundrie’s parents were able to advance the search so rapidly.

How did Brian Laundrie’s parents lead police to human remains near the Carlton Reserve?

According to a statement from Steven Bertolino, the Laundrie’s family attorney, Chris and Roberta told the North Port Police Department and the FBI of their intentions to join the search last night.

...After a brief search off a trail that Brian frequented some articles belonging to Brian were found. As of now law enforcement is conducting a more thorough investigation of that area." — Brian Entin (@BrianEntin) October 20, 2021

The couple arrived at Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park at 7:15am, according to reports, and were followed by law enforcement as they began a brief search.

Myakkahatchee Creek is where Laundrie’s family discovered his car after he left their home on September 13.

However, police have primarily searched the adjacent Carlton Reserve.

Chris and Roberta Laundrie allegedly uncovered evidence in the reserve.

It is reported that the Laundrie’s joined in on a search of a trail that was frequented by Brian. It remains unclear whether the couple had informed authorities about this trail before or why law enforcement were prompted to search this area today.

Chris had previously joined the search in the Carlton Reserve in early October where he was reported to have shown police some of his son’s favorite hiking trails.

During their time in the park, Chris was repeatedly seen moving in and out of the brush. The couple reportedly later discovered a white bag and a dark-colored object after traveling through a patch of brambles.

They were seen placing the object into the bag and handing it to law enforcement.

On their way out of the park, Chris and Roberta made a phone call and then received another call. They also appear to have been comforted by law enforcement.

The parents of fugitive Brian Laundrie, ventured into Florida’s Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park today, where Fox News Digital saw an officer apparently tell parents that law enforcement "might have found something." @FoxNews @FoxNewsDigital #gabbypetitio #BrianLaundrie pic.twitter.com/KNo9WZyM5a — Laura Ingle NOT Ingraham (@lauraingle) October 20, 2021

They left the park at around 8:45am and were reportedly seen looking upset when they returned home.

Suspicions are being raised about Brian Laundrie’s parents.

The family’s movements are being watched more closely than ever as online sleuths attempt to piece together whether the couple’s sudden involvement in the search played a role in the discovery of the human remains and — if so — what information they shared to lead to this point.

Chris and Roberta were seen during a rare public outing earlier yesterday morning during which they stocked up on water and other groceries as well as paying a visit to an AT&T store and a bank.

Brian Laundrie's parents, Chris and Roberta, faced throng of media Tuesday morning to shop at Walmart -- dodging question about whereabouts of fugitive son. https://t.co/Ab5k38EYEL pic.twitter.com/SLgzcYlSy4 — Fox News (@FoxNews) October 19, 2021

Brian Laundrie’s parents have been criticized for their silence.

The family have remained silent since Brian Laundrie returned home without his girlfriend, Gabby Petito, who was later found to have been killed by strangulation in Wyoming in late August.

They have neither aided police in their investigation into Petito’s homicide nor spoken publicly about their son’s disappearance, except through their lawyer.

Chris and Roberta also altered the timeline of their son’s disappearance, originally claiming he went missing on September 14 but later said they hadn’t seen him since September 13.

The couple also discovered their son’s car at Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park on September 16 drove it home before reporting him missing the following day.

