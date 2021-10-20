Items Belonging To Brian Laundrie Found Near Carlton Reserve After His Parents Joined Search

In a shocking development in the search for Brian Laundrie, items believed to belong to the missing fugitive have been found near the Carlton Reserve.

The development comes after the news that Laundrie’s parents, Christopher and Roberta, had joined the search for their son this morning.

What items belonging to Brian Laundrie were found?

Some reports say articles of clothing were discovered. It has also been reported that law enforcement were seen inspecting a cooler bag.

Right now, it is unclear exactly what was discovered but there are reports that a medical examiner has been called to the scene.

The Laundries were reportedly seen putting objects that had been found into evidence bags before leaving the park looking emotional.

The parents of fugitive Brian Laundrie, ventured into Florida’s Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park today, where Fox News Digital saw an officer apparently tell parents that law enforcement "might have found something." @FoxNews @FoxNewsDigital #gabbypetitio #BrianLaundrie pic.twitter.com/KNo9WZyM5a — Laura Ingle NOT Ingraham (@lauraingle) October 20, 2021

This morning, Laundrie’s parents were seen heading to Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park, a park adjacent to the Carlton Reserve, where they claimed to have discovered their son’s car days before they reported him missing.

Chris and Roberta Laundrie reportedly took police to a new trail where Brian may have hiked.

According to a statement from the family’s lawyer, Steven Bertolino, the parents had informed authorities of their desire to join the search last night.

"The FBI and NPPD were informed last night of Brian’s parents’ intentions and they met Chris and Roberta there this morning,” he said.

...After a brief search off a trail that Brian frequented some articles belonging to Brian were found. As of now law enforcement is conducting a more thorough investigation of that area." — Brian Entin (@BrianEntin) October 20, 2021

“After a brief search off a trail that Brian frequented, some articles belonging to Brian were found. As of now law enforcement is conducting a more thorough investigation of that area."

Police have previously looked for Brian Laundrie in the Carlton Reserve.

It is unclear if the area where the items were found had already been searched by law enforcement.

However, the trail is located in an area that had been open to the public yesterday and authorities have largely focused their search in the Carlton Reserve, not Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park.

Laundrie’s parents originally claimed their son had left home on September 14 to go hiking in the reserve but later changed this timeline to say he left home on September 13.

A family member reportedly found Laundrie’s car on September 15 — parked at Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park — and drove it home the following day before reporting him missing on September 17.

Until now, authorities have not disclosed whether any evidence linking Laundrie to the Reserve was found.

Laundrie’s father, Chris, previously aided the search by taking law enforcement to trails frequented by his son.

The conditions of the reserve and the police’s use of cadaver dogs have led to speculation that investigators are no longer expecting to find Laundrie alive.

Alice Kelly is a senior news and entertainment editor for YourTango.