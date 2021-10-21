Possible Drawing On Brian Laundrie’s Notebook May Hold Clues In Gabby Petito’s Case

After yesterday’s breakthrough in the search for Brian Laundrie, the world may finally be close to finding the truth about what happened to Gabby Petito.

After Laundrie’s parents joined law enforcement to search for their son near the Carlton Reserve, partial human remains and several items belonging to Laundrie were found.

One of these items was a notebook which may now play a key role in gathering evidence related to Petito’s death.

What is in Brian Laundrie’s notebook?

Online sleuths were quick to point out possible contents of the diary after seeing images of evidence being taken away from the scene.

There appears to be a drawings on Laundrie’s notebook.

A close look at what seems to be the notebook in another bag shows an obscure shape on the cover.

This may be a drawing, sticker or could be any other mark from the item being in the wilderness.

The shape resembles a side profile though it is unclear what exactly the image could be.

Laundrie was known to have a notebook of drawings.

Many of Laundrie’s Instagram posts show elaborate drawings of demonic looking figures or a grim reaper.

Petito’s family recalled seeing him make drawings for their younger children.

It’s possible that the notebook found is where Laundrie stored some of these artworks and may be considered evidence in the case.

Laundrie’s notebook may have been stored in a dry bag.

We know that the recently discovered items were discovered in an area that was previously underwater which has led some to question how the notebook has not disintegrated.

However, images of Chris Laundrie retrieving evidence shows what appears to be the notebook stored in a bag that may be waterproof.

I believe what we are seeing here is a dry bag with a black notebook in it. This is so that the notebook wouldn't get wet in the swamp after #BrianLaundrie killed himself and his parents can read his message. pic.twitter.com/99If4usyr1 — Joseph Morris (@JosephMorrisYT) October 20, 2021

Dry bags are specifically designed to be sealed and can float in water. This implies that Laundrie may have been using the bag to protect his items or intended them to be found.

Online sleuths have their own theories about what is in Laundrie’s notebook.

As those who have followed the case closely hope to finally have the answers they've been seeking, many are theorizing that a confession could be in the notebook.

Others are hoping that Petito’s family will be able to receive even some sliver of information from the evidence.

“Gabby's family must be devastated, too. Brian owed them answers,” one Twitter user wrote. “I hope whatever is in that notebook helps give them some sort of closure someday.”

For now, medical examiners will be looking to identify the partial human remains found near the notebook. Until then, the search for these answers will continue.

