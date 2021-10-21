Brian Laundrie Appears To Have Added Stickers To Gabby Petito’s Van After Her Death

The van that Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie ventured off on their cross-country road trip with was spotted yesterday morning on the back of a recovery truck on a highway in St. Petersburg, Florida.

It’s currently unknown where the truck was headed, but the sighting prompted conversations on the stickers that were placed on the back of the van.

Brian Laundrie may have placed new stickers on Gabby Petito’s van after her death.

The stickers currently on the van do not seem to have been in place in some earlier sightings.

There have been several sightings of the van before Petito’s untimely demise between the 27th and the 29th of August.

This first sighting that we have actual footage/pictures of was on August 12th during the domestic incidence report that happened in Moab, Utah.

Police received a report from a witness that a couple had been arguing outside of the Moonflower Co-op when Laundrie allegedly struck Petito in the face.

Upon catching up with the couple, police pulled them over for questioning and released the bodycam footage of the entire encounter, allowing us to take a lot at the back of the van.

There, we can see that towards the top right of the van there are 4 stickers — a Zion National Park sticker, a butterfly, a fish skeleton with a floral pattern, and a giant.

The stickers we want to keep an eye on are more towards the bottom right where there were only 2 during the police stop — a sticker from Bunger Custom Surfboards and another sticker that says “protect the national parks.”

Laundrie and Petito visited several national parks on their road trip — including Zion — and likely picked some stickers up to document their adventures.

Brian Laundrie added three stickers to the van after Gabby Petito’s death.

Laundrie returned home on September 1st in Petito’s van but without the owner.

We know that sometime between the 27th and the 30th of August, Laundrie accessed Petito’s bank accounts and acquired a sum of $1,000 — likely meaning she had already been dead.

She wasn’t reported missing until September 11th when her parents reached out to the Laundrie’s and got no response.

In that time, Laundrie acquired a lawyer, went camping with his family in a brand new camper van, and apparently added some new stickers to the old van.

When Petito was reported missing, the North Port Police Department — who was still in charge of the case at this point — seized her van from the Laundrie residence and posted pictures of it on social media and let us get a look at the back of it.

Three stickers were added to the bottom right portion of the back of the van, joining the two that were previously there.

A sticker to the right of the Bunger sticker reads “Desert Cosmic,” and is in the shape of a triangle.

Closer to the middle, behind the ladder that leads to the roof of the van, a sticker that says “Life is Good In The Woods / Keep Nature Wild” was added as well.

But the third, most interesting sticker was added right above the Bunger sticker, which reads “Today is a Great Day / Venice, FL.”

Venice is home to one of the entrances to the Carlton Reserve, where Laundrie is believed to have gone after fleeing his home.

In footage of the van taken by a family vlog channel near the Spread Creek Dispersed Camping area, you can see the back of the van and notice that the new stickers aren’t there.

This is also the day Petito was last seen alive.

It’s an odd development that Laundrie would add stickers to Petito’s van after she was missing and possibly dead.

