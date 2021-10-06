Police Report Shows Brian Laundrie’s Car Was Never At Carlton Reserve As Parents Change Timeline Of His Disappearance

Brian Laundrie’s parents appear to be changing their account of when their son went missing as cracks begin to show in their story.

The Laundries initially reported their son missing on September 17, saying they last saw him on September 14.

The report coincided with Laundrie being named a person of interest in the disappearance, and now homicide, of his girlfriend Gabby Petito.

Now, the family’s attorney, Steven Bertolino, says Laudrie’s parents believe he left their home on September 13.

The updated timeline coincides with the release of a police report which shows that the car Laundrie drove from his family’s home was never parked at the Carlton Reserve, where police have focused their search for him since his disappearance.

Where was Brian Laundrie’s car found?

According to a redacted police report about an abandoned car — believed to be Laundrie’s — the Ford Mustang was discovered at 6968 Reisterstown Road at Myakkahatchee Environmental Park.

It was widely reported that Laundrie’s parents had found the car near the Carlton Reserve and had driven it home before reporting their son missing.

If the police report is accurate, this means that Laundrie’s car was actually found around 17.3 miles from the Venice side of the Carlton Reserve, which is where police focused much of their search.

It is unclear why police focused their search in this location rather than where Laundrie’s parents discovered their car.

Carlton Reserve is 25k acres

Though, it should be noted that hiking trails do connect Myakkahatchee Environmental Park to the Carlton Reserve.

Brian Laundrie’s parents have updated their timeline of his disappearance.

Initially, Laundrie’s parents claimed that they went looking for Laundrie on September 15 and found the car with a police note ordering it to be moved.

Their lawyer claimed that they opted to leave the car there so their son could drive it home if he returned.

Then, they reportedly drove it home on September 16 before reporting their son missing the following day.

However, as part of the family’s updated timeline, it can be derived that the family drove the car home before September 16.

“The Laundries were basing the date Brian left on their recollection of certain events,” the Laundrie family’s lawyer, Bertolino, said yesterday.

“Upon further communication with the FBI and confirmation of the Mustang being at the Laundrie residence on Wednesday, Sept. 15, we now believe the day Brian left to hike in the preserve was Monday, Sept. 13.”

