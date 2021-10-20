Human Remains Reportedly Found During Search For Brian Laundrie In Carlton Reserve Area

The Carlton Reserve area had been previously closed off to the public for a month pending the investigation into the missing person, Brian Laundrie.

A connected park, the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park, had also been closed and was also the place where police say Laundrie parked his car on September 13th to go on a hike before going missing.

Christopher and Roberta Laundrie were reportedly aiding in the search for Brian when ‘articles’ belonging to him were found.

There have also been reports of human remains discovered in the park.

Was Brian Laundrie's body found in Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park?

It has been reported that what appears to be partial human remains have been found in the area where law enforcement were searching for Brian Laundrie.

#BREAKING A senior law enforcement officials tells @NBCNews @PeteWilliamsNBC what appears to be partial human remains have been found in the Carlton Reserve in an area previously underwater.

The remains were found near a backpack consistent with items Brian Laundrie may have had https://t.co/xsd2pTPuF1 — Shawn Reynolds (@ShawnReynolds_) October 20, 2021

WFLA News confirmed that two medical examiners were called to Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park — one from Sarasota County and another from Lee County.

According to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, “a medical examiner is a physician appointed by law to determine the cause and manner of death of persons who dies under specific circumstances as defined by law.”

A medical examiner could be called to the scene in order to determine a cause of death for a body that has been found.

Stephen Bertolino, the attorney representing the Laundrie family, has been very open about discussing the articles that were found as well as Chris and Roberta’s movements but refused to comment on the medical examiner that had been called to the scene.

Christopher and Roberta informed law enforcement that they wanted to rejoin the search at the park and police officials were aware of their intentions.

A mobile command center was called, and according to police scanners, police issued a “special detail 1015,” which could either mean Prisoner in Custody or Message Delivered.

Another mobile command center has shown up. pic.twitter.com/1zjTOuJP10 — Brian Entin (@BrianEntin) October 20, 2021

People are speculating that Brian’s body was found, but some also commented on the suspicious circumstances surrounding the timing of these discoveries.

On October 14th, for the first time in over a week, law enforcement was spotted toward the Venice entrance of the Carlton reserve with a human remains detection K9 unit.

Pasco County Sheriff’s Office spoke to WFLA’s Heather Monahan and revealed that the team has “two K9 units assisting North Port PD/Sarasota Sheriff's Office/FBI — one human remains detection (HRD) K9 and one K9 trainer.”

Law enforcement have closed down the park again as a result of the new development, allowing them to focus on their investigation of the new articles found that could belong to Brian.

