11 Strict Rules That Elon Musk Allegedly Makes His Girlfriends & Wives Follow

Among billionaires, Elon Musk is perhaps one of the most eccentric and well-known around the world.

His merry band of supporters that worship his every move and defend his every breath follow him wherever he goes and with whoever he’s with.

Something that Musk fans might not know about him, however, is that he has a strict set of rules when it comes to the women he’s dating — who must follow them if they want to stay with him.

Here are the 10 rules that Elon Musk reportedly makes the girls he dates follow

Elon Musk is the richest man in the world, valued at just over $310 billion and at 50 years old, has been on the dating scene for quite some time — marrying three times, most recently to Grimes who he is now separated from.

1. His exes need to get along.

As someone who has so many exes, he needs to make sure that they all get along and don’t start any drama in his life.

After his divorce from his first wife Justine Wilson, Musk soon married Talulah Riley 2 years later.

In an essay for Marie Claire in 2010, Wilson wrote that she sent an email to Riley as a sort of peace offering, saying "I would rather live out the French-movie version of things, in which the two women become friends and various philosophies are pondered.”

2. Don’t cancel your plans with him.

Wilson also said that Musk is not someone who takes no for an answer.

When they were both students at Queen's University in Ontario, Canada, she recounted the story of how they met — where Musk asked her out for ice cream after claiming to have met her at a party she never went to.

“I said yes, but then blew him off with a note on my dorm-room door,” she said. “Several hours later, my head bent over my Spanish text in an overheated room in the student center, I heard a polite cough behind me. Elon was smiling awkwardly, two chocolate-chip ice cream cones dripping down his hands.”

3. You need to be able to work around his schedule.

As the world’s richest man, space pioneer, and “technoking” of Tesla, it’s no surprise that Musk is a very busy guy.

The reason that he and Amber Heard never really worked out in the first place was that she wasn’t able to keep up with his schedule.

“They had fun for a few months, but are both very busy with work now. It was getting hard to find time to see each other,” a source told People of their relationship. “Elon’s is working day and night. This is his life and he loves it. He is in no position to be in a relationship right now and ended it.”

This is also reportedly part of the reason that he and Grimes are currently separated — Grimes’s work requires her to spend a lot of time in LA while Musk is glued to Tesla and SpaceX in Texas.

4. Don’t talk about certain things.

Nevada Alexander Musk was born in 2002 to parents Elon and Wilson but tragically died two weeks later from Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS).

After their child’s death, Elon made it very clear to his wife that he never wanted to talk about it, and constantly shut down any of Wilson’s attempts to talk about him.

“Elon made it clear that he did not want to talk about [Nevada],” she explained. “I didn’t understand this, just as he didn’t understand why I grieved openly, which he regarded as ’emotionally manipulative’.”

5. Musk doesn't do casual dating.

There have been several occasions where Elon has told the news that he’s not just a casual dater and that he only dates for long-term relationships or in search of a soulmate.

“I’m looking for a long-term relationship,” he told Rolling Stone. “I’m not looking for a one-night stand. I’m looking for a serious companion or soulmate, that kind of thing.”

6. Ignore media speculation.

This one should be obvious. Elon is always being targeted by social media and news outlets — and sometimes he does it to himself.

Likely, as he does it to himself and everyone watches Elon’s move, that means everyone’s watching who he’s with as well.

“I was simply unprepared,” she told the Wall Street Journal. “You casually respond to someone in a tweet and it’s on Fox News, and you’re like, ‘Ugh,’ you know? That was a very disturbing moment.”

7. Spend all the money you want with your own credit card given by him

Being with the richest man on the planet comes with its perks.

Elon gives his girlfriends their own credit cards and allows them to buy whatever they want with it.

Wilson revealed in her essay to Marie Claire that he once gave her a credit card to buy as many books as she wanted while they were still dating.

Grimes, however, refused to take money from Elon, saying that she’d feel guilty if he were to "divert funds from, like, Tesla to my stupid art project.”

“Grimes is funded by Grimes,” she told Business Insider. "I can't say the things I say and believe what I believe and then take money from my boyfriend."

8. He doesn’t like to sleep alone

In that same Rolling Stone interview from 2017, Elon revealed that he hated sleeping alone.

“Going to sleep alone kills me,” he said. “It's not like I don't know what that feels like: Being in a big empty house, and the footsteps echoing through the hallway, no one there — and no one on the pillow next to you.”

9. His professional life comes first

Not just to him, but to the people around him as well.

“It’s sad how love can be this beautiful thing, but then love is the thing that’s f–king up my career,” she revealed in an interview with Cultured Magazine. “The biggest change for me this year is losing my hardcore masculinity.”

10. Be good with kids

The three-hundred billionaire is the father of six kids.

Elon shared 5 kids with Wilson — all sons. Their names are Griffin, Xavier, Kai, Saxon, and Damian Musk.

He also has a child with Grimes, named X Æ A-Xii.

11. Have blonde hair — allegedly.

For some reason, Musk seems to be really into blonde hair.

“When I first met Elon, I wasn’t blonde…No matter how many highlights I got, Elon pushed me to be blonder,” Wilson wrote in her essay. “‘Go platinum,’ he kept saying, and I kept refusing.”

Riley dyed her hair blonde, Heard has blonde hair, and Grimes even dyed her hair blonde for a time before dying it an array of different colors.

Tesla employees told author Tim Higgins that Musk was always “happiest when her locks approached platinum,” referring to Riley.

Musk has denied these accusations and even called out Higgins’s book Power Play: Tesla, Elon Musk, and the Bet of the Century, calling it “false *and* boring.”

Whatever the truth might be, as long as his next girlfriend follows these rules closely, she’s in the clear.

