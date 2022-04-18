Johnny Depp To Probe Whether Elon Musk Fathered Amber Heard’s Baby Amid Claims They Created Embryos Together

Johnny Depp is reportedly planning to question if Elon Musk is the father of Amber Heard’s daughter.

As court proceedings for Depp’s defamation case against Heard enter a second week, the Tesla founder has become a surprising character in the former married couple’s unfolding drama.

Depp appears to be accusing his ex-wife of having an affair with Musk while her defense claims the actor is “obsessed” with her billionaire ex-boyfriend.

The case, which is in response to Heard’s 2018 op-ed in the Washington Post in which she refers to herself as a domestic abuse survivor, has also unearthed speculation about whether Musk fathered Heard’s baby.

Is Elon Musk the father of Amber Heard’s daughter?

When Heard announced the birth of her daughter, it was reported that the “Aquaman” star was the “sole legal parent” of the baby who was born on April 8, 2021.

The baby is named Oonagh Paige — named after her mother Paige who died in 2020.

Amber Heard’s daughter was born via a surrogate.

Heard made the announcement via a July Instagram post in which she made no mention of Musk – whom she dated on and off between 2016 and 2018.

“Four years ago, I decided I wanted to have a child. I wanted to do it on my own terms,” she wrote.

It was widely assumed the baby had been born via a surrogate as Heard showed no signs of being pregnant in the months prior to the birth.

“I hope we arrive at a point in which it’s normalized to not want a ring in order to have a crib. A part of me wants to uphold that my private life is none of anyone’s business,” she continued in the caption.

“I also get that the nature of my job compels me to take control of this. My daughter was born on April 8, 2021. Her name is Oonagh Paige Heard. She’s the beginning of the rest of my life.”

In a later post, she referred to herself as both “the mom and the dad” of the little one.

Whether or not Heard used a sperm donor remains the subject of speculation.

Elon Musk and Amber Heard reportedly created embryos together during their relationship.

According to a 2020 report by the Mirror, a friend of Heard’s mother claimed that Musk was suing the actress in an attempt to have the embryos destroyed.

“Paige told me.... she was in a legal battle with him over the rights to embryos they had created together. He wanted to destroy them, and Amber tried to keep them to have a baby,” the family friend allegedly claimed in the libel case Depp has taken against Heard.

Further details about Musk’s alleged legal battle against Heard are unavailable but it appears that Depp’s legal team may attempt to prove that Heard did in fact use the embryos she created with Musk.

Musk is a potential character witness for Heard in the trial, which is playing out in a Virginia court, but it remains to be seen if he will take the stand.

