6 Strict Rules Elon Musk Makes His Employees Follow

Elon Musk, the founder of PayPal, Hyperloop, and OpenAI, is the infamous CEO of SpaceX and Tesla Motors — and he's now the world's richest man in history, accumulating a $300 billion fortune.

He's also a very interesting man. And he has fascinating ideas on how to run a company efficiently.

We can especially see this after an email he sent to his employees in 2018 was released that included six rules for Tesla staff to follow if they wanted to work at the company.

The Elon Musk email states different ways to make sure employees are successful at Tesla, with an emphasis on Elon Musk rules for learning including straightforward communication and no time-wasted.

Here are the rules that Elon Musk makes his employees follow: