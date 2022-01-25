6 Strict Rules Elon Musk Makes His Employees Follow

Photo: Phil Stafford / Shutterstock
Elon Musk, the founder of PayPal, Hyperloop, and OpenAI, is the infamous CEO of SpaceX and Tesla Motors — and he's now the world's richest man in history, accumulating a $300 billion fortune.
He's also a very interesting man. And he has fascinating ideas on how to run a company efficiently.
We can especially see this after an email he sent to his employees in 2018 was released that included six rules for Tesla staff to follow if they wanted to work at the company.
The Elon Musk email states different ways to make sure employees are successful at Tesla, with an emphasis on Elon Musk rules for learning including straightforward communication and no time-wasted.
Here are the rules that Elon Musk makes his employees follow:
Big meetings are a waste of people's time
The first rule in the email is stated as the following: “Excessive meetings are the blight of big companies and almost always get worse over time. Please get [out] of all large meetings, unless you’re certain they are providing value to the whole audience, in which case keep them very short.”
In order for his employees to work themselves towards success, Musk doesn’t believe in communication hierarchy if the task can be solved with common sense. Big meetings are a waste of time and aren't worth it to him.
Meetings should be infrequent, unless it's urgent
“Also get rid of frequent meetings, unless you are dealing with an extremely urgent matter. Meeting frequency should drop rapidly once the urgent matter is resolved.”
Musk allegedly thought this rule was important to address because frequent meetings can alter the workflow and rhythm of a workplace.
However, this rule scared employees who started to worry that they might be perceived as "wasting" Musk's time even with a simple question and would be reprimanded or even fired. There was allegedly fear that they could become the victim of one of “Elon’s rage firings.”
According to Business Insider, Tesla employees weren't allowed to walk past Musk's desk or it could jeopardize their career.
Leave a meeting if you're not contributing
“Walk out of a meeting or drop off a call as soon as it is obvious you aren't adding value. It is not rude to leave, it is rude to make someone stay and waste their time.”
This rule might be the least harsh out of all of them as there are some meetings where many employees feel they are wasting their time attending, but may be worried about just leaving.
However, if you stay and you don't add value or contribute to the meeting then you will be reprimanded because he sees that as wasting others' time and energy talking to you.
Don't use nonsense words or corporate jargon
“Don’t use acronyms or nonsense words for objects, software or processes at Tesla.
In general, anything that requires an explanation inhibits communication. We don’t want people to have to memorize a glossary just to function at Tesla.”
Musk believes that using general words and sentences is the appropriate way to communicate. Don't try and use big words with the big man because apparently, he doesn't like confusing, overly technical words.
Communicate directly and avoid the 'chain of command'
“Communication should travel via the shortest path necessary to get the job done, not through the ‘chain of command’. Any manager who attempts to enforce chain of command communication will soon find themselves working elsewhere.
“A major source of issues is poor communication between departments. The way to solve this is allow free flow of information between all levels. If, in order to get something done between departments, an individual contributor has to talk to their manager, who talks to a director, who talks to a VP, who talks to another VP, who talks to a director, who talks to a manager, who talks to someone doing the actual work, then super dumb things will happen. It must be ok for people to talk directly and just make the right thing happen.”
Follow logic, not rules
“In general, always pick common sense as your guide. If following a ‘company rule’ is obviously ridiculous in a particular situation, such that it would make for a great Dilbert cartoon, then the rule should change.”
This rule can be a bit confusing because it's saying don't follow the rules, but use your common sense. It's also concerning because something an employee might think is an obviously ridiculous rule might not be ridiculous to Musk, therefore furthering the confusion.
After these rules were created, the Tesla workers were allegedly threatened by Musk, according to NLRB (National Labor Relations Board) and he even fired one for union organizing. He also wrote a tweet in 2018 that said, “Nothing stopping Tesla team at our car plant from voting union. Could do so tmrw if they wanted. But why pay union dues & give up stock options for nothing?”
Soon after the NLRB started an investigation into the company union-busting. According to CNBC, in March 2021, the NLRB decided — after a years-long legal battle between the company and the United Auto Workers union — that Tesla must tell CEO Elon Musk to delete the anti-union tweet as a part of Tesla’s appeal of a September 2019 ruling by an administrative law judge who considered the complaint.
