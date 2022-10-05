Elon Musk's Leaked Texts With Ex-Wife Threaten To Compromise His Second Attempt At Buying Twitter

In April 2022, Elon Musk was reportedly in the market and interested in the purchase of the widely popular social media platform, Twitter.

As the dealings between both entities progressed, the Tesla CEO eventually backed out of the $44 billion deal and received a lawsuit from Twitter, but not before the hype surrounding the potential merger had already skyrocketed.

Among the many celebrities who messaged him about his deal with Twitter, Musk’s texts with his second wife, Talulah Riley, regarding the social media platform have leaked online in recently filed court documents, via Daily Mail.

Here are the leaked texts between Elon Musk and Talulah Riley regarding his Twitter purchase.

“Can you buy Twitter and then delete it, please!?” Riley urged Musk back in April to buy Twitter. “America is going INSANE.”

Riley and Musk were married twice from 2010–2012 and again from 2013–2016.

Although the pair split after two attempts at their marriage, they’ve both remained friends over the years and are still amicable, as can be seen by the texts shared between them.

“Or can you buy Twitter and make it radically free-speech?” she continued. “So much stupidity comes from Twitter.”

Buying Twitter is an accelerant to creating X, the everything app — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 4, 2022

In their conversation, Riley referenced an incident that resulted in which the conservative satirical news platform, The Babylon Bee’s Twitter account received a suspension.

“The Babylon Bee got suspension is crazy,” she wrote to Musk. “It was a f---ing joke. Why has everyone become so puritanical?”

The Babylon Bee tweeted a response to USA Today’s naming of Rachel Levine, US assistant secretary for health for the US Department of Health and Human Services, as one of their “women of the year” in March 2022.

“The Babylon Bee’s Man Of The Year is Rachel Levine,” read the transphobic tweet that got them suspended.

I just received this notice that we’ve been locked out of our account for “hateful conduct.” pic.twitter.com/udMriKcDr6 — Seth Dillon (@SethDillon) March 20, 2022

Many people believed that this was a turning point that drove Musk, who has been under fire for transphobic tweets in the past, to purchase the social media platform.

Musk, who has Riley saved on his phone as “TJ,” replied to her requests and said, “Maybe buy it and change it to properly support free speech.”

The free speech argument is a common talking point for conservatives who wish they could spread their harmful hate speech online.

“I honestly think social media is the scourge of modern life, and the worst of all is Twitter because it's also a news stream as well as a social platform and so has more real-world standing than TikTok etc,” Riley continued.

She claims that Twitter is being “used by radicals for social engineering on a massive scale” and that the results of that social engineering are “infecting the world.”

“Please do something to fight woke-ism,” she wrote at the end of her texts. “I will do anything to help!”

Twitter has so far acknowledged that they’ve received Musk’s offer to purchase Twitter once again but hasn’t accepted or denied the offer.

