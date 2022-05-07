Why Elon Musk Says His Dad Is ‘Evil’ — Details On Errol Musk’s Affair With Stepdaughter & Manslaughter Charges

Elon catches a lot of flak online, a lot of it justified, some of it not.

One element of Musk’s twisting and rising story that is largely shrouded in mystery is his father, Errol Musk.

Musk’s father is often used as a way to connect Elon to the terrible apartheid regime of South Africa or as a way of detracting from his achievements, by suggesting that he came from wealth.

Errol Musk (Elon's father), "We had so much money at times we couldn't even close our safe."



Moral of the story? If you want to be rich, start with rich parents. — Sizwe sikaМusi (@SizweLo) April 26, 2022

As it would turn out, Elon Musk himself isn’t a big fan of the man.

Why does Elon Musk dislike his father?

While Errol Musk is often brought up as a figure that propped up a younger Elon Musk on Twitter, according to the younger Musk, he is, simply put, a terrible person.

While in an interview with Rolling Stone, Elon broke down and said of his father, “My dad will have a carefully thought-out plan of evil. He will plan evil."

"Almost every crime you can possibly think of, he has done. Almost every evil thing you could possibly think of, he has done. It’s so terrible, you can’t believe it.”

As it would turn out, there might really be something to what Musk said in that interview.

Errol Musk fathered a child with his stepdaughter.

72-year-old Errol Musk fathered a child with the then 30-year-old daughter of his ex-wife, Jana Bezuidenhout.

Errol Musk said that the child was the result of a one-off mistake, saying, “It happened one evening when Jana's boyfriend threw her out of the house and she had slept over at my house. You have to understand – I've been single for 20 years and I'm just a man who makes mistakes.”

Bezuidenhout was four years old when her mother married Errol. They were married for 18 years.

The couple also shares a daughter, who is Bezuidenhout's half-sister and is pictured above.

The man also seems to believe that the relationship wasn’t incestuous because of the fact that he had been separated from his step-daughter’s mother for many years.

If you have to clarify that something technically wasn’t incestuous, you’ve probably done something horrendous.

Errol Musk shot three people and was charged with manslaughter.

The elder Musk remains somewhat of an enigma, and Elon Musk has said that his words are not to be trusted, which makes it all the more concerning that the man admitted to shooting and killing three people.

According to Errol himself, he never threatened or hurt anyone… Except for the time that he shot and killed three people who he says broke into his home with weapons.

He was later arrested on manslaughter charges but it was all dropped on the basis of self-defense.

It seems that Elon Musk’s father is a bit of a sore spot for the man, and no doubt the seemingly erroneous suggestions that he owned an emerald mine are difficult for him to see.

Like him or hate him, at least Elon Musk doesn’t seem to have turned out as badly as his father.

