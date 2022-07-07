What Grimes Knew About The ‘Secret’ Twins Elon Musk Fathered With His Executive

According to court documents exclusively obtained by Business Insider, Tesla CEO Elon Musk fathered a set of twins with Neuralink executive Shivon Zilis in November 2021 — just weeks before welcoming his second child with Grimes.

Grimes and Musk have been in an on-and-off relationship for around 4 years now — currently off — but the news of secret twins leaves many wondering whether the Canadian artist knew about Musk and Zilis, or whether or not she cares.

Did Grimes know about Elon Musk’s secret twins with Shivon Zilis?

Zilis' twins were born in November meaning they were likely conceived around February 2021, which was a pretty silent time for both Grimes and Musk.

If Grimes knew about Zilis' pregnancy, then she didn't let it show, and as far as we know she and Musk were still together.

Grimes and Musk, who first started dating in 2018, share a son named X AE A-XII — X for short — who was born in May 2020 and a daughter, Exa Dark Sideræl, who was born in December 2021.

In April 2021, Grimes publicly defended Musk after fans asked her why she was in a relationship with a "men's rights activist."

Grimes even hinted at Elon Musk's close relationship with Shivon Zilis.

"He's not,” she said on TikTok, denying the claim that he was a “men’s rights” activist. “[Definitely] he's been very immature at points on Twitter but for [example] the president of SpaceX is a woman, as is his right hand at Neuralink etc."

While Grimes did not name Zilis, she does have a senior position at Neuralink and could be who the singer was referring to as Musk's "right hand."

Grimes also interacted with Shivon Zilis on Twitter — likely while she was pregnant.

Grimes responded with a star emoji to a tweet in which Zilis defended Musk saying that there was "no one I respect and admire more" than the billionaire businessman.

This exchange happened around 5 months before the secret twins were born.

In May 2021, Musk hosted an episode of Saturday Night Live where Grimes even made an appearance during one of the skits. The couple appear to be going strong.

Grimes and Elon Musk revealed they broke up in September 2021.

About a month before Zilis' children were born, Musk revealed that he and Grimes were “semi-separated,” and living apart, according to Page Six.

“We are semi-separated but still love each other, see each other frequently, and are on great terms,” Musk said.

Musk insisted that the split was largely because their careers require them to be far away from each other all of the time — she lives in LA while he lives in Texas.

Grimes and Elon Musk briefly reconciled after their daughter was born but split again.

The two secretly welcomed a second child via surrogate at the beginning of December 2021 — a daughter named Exa Dark Sideræl. Their daughter's existence was revealed in a March 2022 Vanity Fair article.

In the interview, Grimes says she and Musk are together but seem to have a rather unconventional relationship. However, this wasn't built to last either as Grimes announced that they had actually broken up again.

“Me and E have broken up *again* since the writing of this article haha,” she tweeted, referring to the Vanity Fair interview.

Me and E have broken up *again* since the writing of this article haha, but he’s my best friend and the love of my life, and my life and art are forever dedicated to The Mission now, I think Devin wrote that part of the story rly well. Sique - peace out — (@Grimezsz) March 10, 2022

At no point did Grimes have anything bad to say about Musk, reveal any secret children, or offer any acknowledgment of the fact that these things were happening in the background.

She did, however, say that their relationship is very “fluid.”

“I would probably refer to him as my boyfriend, but we’re very fluid. We live in separate houses. We’re best friends. We see each other all the time. … We just have our own thing going on, and I don’t expect other people to understand it,” she told Vanity Fair.

Grimes has not commented on Elon Musk's twins with Shivon Zillis.

Since the news revealing the documents filed for a name change have been revealed, Grimes has been completely silent on all social media platforms.

Doing my best to help the underpopulation crisis.



A collapsing birth rate is the biggest danger civilization faces by far. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 7, 2022

Musk, on the other hand, has admitted to the revelation, and claims he’s “Doing my best to help the underpopulation crisis.”

Zilis has also remained silent amidst the news cycle.

