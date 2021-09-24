Why Elon Musk And Grimes Broke Up A Year And A Half After The Birth Of Their Baby 'X'

After three years of being together, Elon Musk and Grimes have finally decided to throw the towel in.

Well, sort of. SpaceX and Tesla CEO, Elon Musk, revealed that the two are “semi-separated” but “are on great terms” and love each other very much.

Why Elon Musk and Grimes break up?

Musk claimed that the two have “semi-separated” because he’s always traveling for work.

"It's mostly that my work at SpaceX and Tesla requires me to be primarily in Texas,” Musk said, “or traveling overseas and her work is primarily in LA.”

Elon Musk reveals to Page Six that he and Grimes have broken up after three years together, but continue to co-parent their son X Æ A-Xii Musk. pic.twitter.com/GEcgTgfdK1 — Pop Base (@PopBase) September 24, 2021

Grimes, too, has also been busy, as she recently started shooting episodes for a new Fox competition show called Alter Ego. She serves as one of the competition judges.

Grimes and Musk are still living together.

Musk reported that Grimes is “staying with me now and Baby X is in the adjacent room.”

He also confirmed that the couple will continue to co-parent their child, X Æ A-Xii — or X, for short.

Musk and Grimes appear to be on good terms.

A breakup doesn't always have to end in an emotional breakdown.

"We are semi-separated but still love each other," Elon Musk said, "see each other frequently and are on great terms."

The couple were seen together at the Met Gala, but not walking down the red carpet. Grimes strut down the red runway all by herself. Grimes did, however, attend Musk’s Met Gala afterparty.

On Thursday night, Grimes posted a TikTok of her trying to get her son to say “mama.”

Elon Musk’s voice can apparently be heard in the background suggesting the two still spend time together with their son.

Grimes has faced backlash in the past for dating Elon Musk.

Though distance played a part, it's possible public opinion made things difficult between Grimes and Musk.

Grimes' fans have criticized her for previously holding a socialist political stance but, then, dating a billionaire.

"Is Grimes going to put back anti-capitalist in her bio now???" someone joked on Twitter.

is grimes going to put back anti-capitalist in her bio now??? — nucleo (@nucleoplasmic_) September 24, 2021

The singer has defended Musk, and herself, from the criticisms by attempting to call attention to his work against oil companies and his space ventures.

“Stop harassing me on this app over fake news and I am not my bf’s spokesperson,” she wrote on TikTok last month.

Grimes has conflicting feelings about motherhood.

Recently, Grimes also opened up to the public about her feelings about being a mom.

“I think having a baby was a big, kind of like, rebirth for me,” she said, “like artistically. Like, it just, like, I don’t know.”

A birth for the baby, and a rebirth for the mother. Well, maybe not "mother" considering Grimes prefers to not go by that word.

“Being a mother feels weird to say for some reason,” she said, “I don't, like, identify with that word.”

“Which is also really weird because X, he says Claire, but he doesn't say mama…,” she continued, “maybe he can sense my distaste for the word mother.”

Musk also shares five children with ex-wife Justine Wilson and was previously married (twice) to actress Tallulah Riley.

Izzy Casey is a writer who covers pop culture, entertainment, and news for YourTango.