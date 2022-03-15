Fans Think Grimes Wrote Secret Reddit Posts About Elon Musk Detailing Alleged Abuse During Their Relationship

Amid the news that Grimes and Elon Musk have broken up after welcoming their second child together, fans have resurfaced secret Reddit posts believed to have been written by the singer.

A post shared on the subreddit r/relationship advice two years ago is speculated to have been about Musk's alleged controlling behavior over his then-partner during her first pregnancy.

Fans think that Grimes wrote the secret Reddit post to seek advice on Elon Musk’s abuse.

“My (31f) boyfriend (49m) convinced me that we needed to stop talking to my mom. I figured out why and it's messing me up,” reads the post title.

The contents of the post have since been deleted (which is suspicious in and of itself), but nothing can ever really be scrubbed from the internet, so you can still find the original post on rareddit.com.

The first clue is the age gap mentioned in the title which almost replicates Grimes and Musk — Musk is 17 years older than Grimes.

The post was written after the birth of the couple's son in 2020. He was born when Grimes would have been 32 and Musk was 49.

“Going to do bullet points so this doesn't get to be 100000000 pages long,” the poster writes. “Also, the title is like, the tip of the iceberg so buckle up I guess.”

The bullet points detail a sad tale of alleged mistreatment while the writer of the post was pregnant.

She claims her boyfriend refused to take her to a hospital and called her "dramatic" while she was suffering through a difficult pregnancy — the boyfriend only began to believe the woman when a doctor told her she almost died.

Just this month, Grimes revealed that she had a near-death experience while pregnant with her son, X Æ A-12, and stated that complications during the pregnancy made her choose surrogacy for her second baby.

In the Reddit post, the poster also mentions that the baby was born of "Star Wars Day." Grimes and Musk's son was born on May 4, 2020.

The post then goes on to detail how the boyfriend pushed the woman away from her mother.

"He told me that she was being toxic and trying to meddle in our relationship and that it was better if we ceased communication," the post states, later detailing the boyfriend showed her what appeared to be her mom calling him abusive and calling her daughter stupid over a text message.

The woman then writes that she overheard her partner calling her "useless" and describes an argument that happened while she was struggling to care for her newborn.

"He snapped at me that my mom had filled my head with feminist garbage my whole life and that was why I was weak and couldn't handle something women had been doing for thousands of years," she writes.

After all this, the woman decides to speak to her mom about what was going on.

Grimes' mom has publicly expressed her disapproval of Elon Musk.

If the details in the post weren't incriminating enough for Musk already, then look no further than a Twitter spat between Grimes' mom and Musk that happened right around the time this Reddit post appeared.

Weeks after his son was born, Musk tweeted "Take the red pill."

The line, a reference to "The Matrix," has been co-opted by right-wing groups, white supremacists, and men's rights activists to represent their so-called "awakening" to the importance of conservatism and the dangers of progressive change.

Sandy Garossino had a rather critical response to her son-in-law when he tweeted the statement writing, "If your partner went through a challenging pregnancy and childbirth in the last two weeks... And you were over 16 years old, Would you be blaring MRA bullsh*t on Twitter right now?"

This is Grimes' mom. Thanksgiving is going to be fun. pic.twitter.com/7i3oLnzvrO — Ryan Mac (@RMac18) May 17, 2020

Garossino's comments are in line with details of the Reddit post in which the writer talks about learning, from her mother, that her boyfriend has been frequenting men's rights activist forums.

She says he has been using these sites to express his frustration that "he'd thought he'd found an ideal young partner who would have babies and turn into an ideal housewife."

The Reddit account also defended surrogacy shortly before Grimes and Elon Musk had their daughter via a surrogate.

In an entirely separate post, the Reddit user shuts down a user who shamed a woman who was acting as a surrogate to her friend.

The user profusely defends surrogacy — which fans have suggested may be because Grimes herself was pursuing surrogacy at the time.

However, the user does state in the post that her "toddler son was via surrogacy" which isn't the case for Grimes.

Of course, this is all a fan theory but it does seem all too accurate to be just a coincidence.

Isaac Serna-Diez is a writer who focuses on entertainment and news, social justice, and politics. Follow him on Twitter here.