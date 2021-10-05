Brian Laundrie’s Sister Shares Images Of Him In A Bandana After Hiker Reported Seeing Him Wearing One

With Brian Laundrie’s sister sharing new details about her brother’s movements after the disappearance and death of Gabby Petito, we may finally be able to verify the accuracy of one recent sighting.

Laundrie was allegedly sighted along the Appalachian Trail, on the North Carolina and Tennessee border by a hiker.

Now Cassie Laundrie’s photographs of her brother might add more substance to these claims.

Cassie Laundrie shared images of Brian Laundrie wearing a bandana.

Cassie is speaking out, for the first time, about seeing her brother after he returned home to North Port, Florida without Petito.

Cassie joined her parents and brother on a camping trip at Fort De Soto Park on September 6, days before Petito’s family reported her missing after the Laundries evaded their questions about their daughter’s location.

Did anyone else notice this bandana looking head wrap? The same description the hiker, Dennis described on his call to 911? This was an pic provided by Cassie when she last saw him @ FortdeSoto. Things are starting to add up! @BrianEntin @BabyLyssaC #BrianLaundrie @WFLAJosh pic.twitter.com/LQvcxaAMrw — PMG (@TweetPaola) October 5, 2021

Cassie shared photos of her brother with her 5-year-old son, she says were taken that day.

In the images, Laundrie is seen with some kind of bandana or head wrap draped over his head while he stands in the distance.

A hiker reported seeing Laundrie in a bandana along the Appalachian Trail.

Dennis Davis says he has “no doubt” that the man he saw on Saturday Oct 2 was Laundrie.

He claims the man stopped and asked him for directions to California and said he “was worried and not making sense.”

Davis says he recognized who he believes is Brian because of his beard but also added that he was wearing a dark bandana.

If Davis could see the man’s beard, we can guess that he may have been wearing the bandana on his head — as Brian was in Cassie’s photos.

Davis’ sighting has sparked theories that Laundrie may have been heading for California, North Carolina or California, Georgia.

Cassie Laundrie urged Brian to come forward.

In her interview, Cassie said she does not know where Brian is but added that, if she did, she would turn him in.

"I worry about him. I hope he's OK, and then I am angry and don't know what to think. ... I would tell my brother to just come forward and get us out of this horrible mess," she said.

She added that she did not know if her parents were involved and she also did not directly implicate her brother in Petito’s homicide.

Cassie also stated that it was possible Brian is surviving in the wilderness but clarified that she has no information as to where.

"I'd say Brian is a mediocre survivalist. It wouldn't surprise me if he could last out there a very long time. But also, I don't think anything would surprise me at this point," she told ABC.

"If the FBI finds him in Timbuktu, I'd be like, 'Alright, well, that's where he was.' I've got nothing."

"I hope my brother is alive, because I want answers just as much as everybody else," she concluded.

