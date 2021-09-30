Dog The Hunter Claims He's Found Fresh Campsite Where Brian Laundrie Could Have Been Hiding

Dog The Bounty Hunter claims he is zeroing in on Brian Laundrie’s location as he continues his search for Gabby Petito’s missing boyfriend.

Duane ‘Dog’ Chapman joined the search for Brian Laundrie last week and has since been publicising evidence that suggest Laundrie may be — or once was — in Fort De Soto Park, Florida.

Dog The Bounty Hunter has discovered a fresh campsite while searching for Brian Laundrie.

Dog took his search to Shell Island in Fort De Soto yesterday where he reportedly came across a potential campsite near the woods at Egmont Key.

“We’re here at the island. This would be and could be the perfect spot for him to hide. Not too many people out here but there’s a lot of environmental things that we’re going to fight,” Dog told Twitter yesterday morning.

UPDATE: Video is from this morning — earlier today we launched an active and specific search in a key area based on the intelligence we are receiving and researching. Boat crews and ground teams have been called in and we have search and rescue dogs deployed. More to follow... pic.twitter.com/g2tq85JTZX — Duane Dog Chapman (@DogBountyHunter) September 29, 2021

“So here we go. The search now is really on. The search has just begun,” the 68-year-old added.

A can of Monster was discovered near a makeshift campsite.

The empty can of Monster Energy Ultra Gold showed no sign of rust or faded colors which implies it may have been discarded relatively recently.

SEE IT: What Dog the Bounty Hunter just found in hunt for Brian Laundrie as K-9 team island-hops in pursuithttps://t.co/keVNUzVqSK pic.twitter.com/Gm4zbqkOXB — Fox News (@FoxNews) September 30, 2021

However, Dog offered no evidence to suggest the can belonged to Laundrie nor did he share any other clues that link Laundrie to the area.

Dog The Bounty Hunter brought in K9s to search for Laundrie.

Dog and his dogs trudged through the island for most of Wednesday but left in the evening without sharing any other findings.

So far, it does not appear that Dog is continuing his search on Thursday, September 30 but it is unclear what his next steps will be.

A banner for Brian Laundrie was flown over Fort De Soto.

Images went viral that showed a plane allegedly flown over the search area carrying a banner addressed to the missing person of interest in Petito’s homicide.

“Aloha Brian Laundre — Dog,” the image reads.

However, Dog confirmed that it was not him, or his team, who organized the banner.

"Frankly, I wish I had thought of that, but it wasn't our team,” Dog stated. "I'd love to shake the hand of whoever is behind the banner, I'll tell you that."

This junction of the Gabby Petito murder investigation feels like an absolute fever dream. You have Dog the Bounty Hunter who's tracked Brian Laundrie down to a tropical island and is now taunting him by flying a banner around the island in hopes of flushing him out pic.twitter.com/RGCpMc3cBE — J e double F (@boutAWeekAhgo) September 29, 2021

It is also unclear if there was ever a banner flown or if this was an edited image.

Brian Laundrie and his family did stay in Fort De Soto Park.

After Dog claimed the family had visited the park after Petito’s disappearance, the family’s lawyer confirmed their stay.

"Allegedly what we're hearing is two people left on the 8th, [of September] 3 people came in on the 6th, and two people left on the 8th. I think he's been here for sure," Dog said earlier this week.

This matched with previously reported details that the Laundries went on a camping trip shortly after Brian returned home without Petito.

However, the Laundrie’s attorney Steven Bertolino has refuted these claims stating that the family came to Fort De Soto on the 7th and all left together on the 8th.

Laundrie’s family claim he left their home on September 14 and they haven’t seen him since.

Laundrie is currently the subject of a federal arrest warrant for use of Petito’s debit card after her death, he is not an official suspect in her death.

