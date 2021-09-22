Black Tarp From Gabby Petito’s Van May Be Key Evidence In Linking Brian Laundrie To Her Death

Evidence linking Brian Laundrie to the disappearance and death of Gabby Petito may boil down to a piece of tarp from the van the couple were travelling in during their cross-country roadtrip.

Laundrie has not been named an official suspect in Petito’s homicide and has not provided information to investigators after he returned to North Port, Florida without her on Sept. 1.

However, as law enforcement investigates where Petito’s body was found in Grand Teton National Park, Wyoming, evidence will be needed to place Laundrie at the scene.

A piece of tarp could link Brian Laundrie to Gabby Petito’s death.

Theories are circulating online about the black tarp that Petito and Laundrie appeared to be carrying with them on their cross-country roadtrip.

In images of Petito and Laundrie standing with their van, the tarp appears to be on top of the vehicle but in more recent images, it is not there.

Gabby Petito’s body may have been wrapped in tarp.

Those seeking clues online claim Laudrie may have wrapped Petito’s body in tarp from the van and then dragged her body to the scene.

Drone images allegedly taken after police arrived at the scene where Petito was found have been circulating online and appear to show what is thought to be a body in black tarp.

If this is the same tarp from Petito and Laundrie’s van, this could be incriminating evidence in the case.

However, it is also likely that investigators wrapped Petito’s body after discovering her in order to preserve evidence.

There is no tarp on Petito and Laundrie’s van in more recent images.

In footage from a YouTube vlog that was reportedly used to locate Petito’s body, there doesn’t appear to be tarp on the couple’s van.

The footage from Aug. 27 shows the van parked on the side of the road in the Wyoming park.

It is possible that Petito was already dead by the time the footage was taken. A witness reported seeing Laundrie travelling in the area alone on Aug. 26.

The same witness later saw the van parked in the same spot, with no one around, on Aug. 27 and 28.

It should be noted, however, that tarp does not appear to be on the van when the couple were stopped by police on Aug. 12 so it is possible that the couple occasionally stored the tarp inside the van.

Brian Laundrie claimed to have slept on tarp after being collected while hitchhiking.

Miranda Baker told police she and her boyfriend gave Laundrie a ride on Aug. 29 from near where Petito’s body was discovered to near Jackson Dam, Wyoming.

Baker said Laundrie was alone and claimed to have been hiking “in the middle of nowhere” along Snake River with nothing to sleep on but a piece of tarp.

It is unclear whether or not Laundrie was still carrying the tarp after he was picked up.

Theorists have suggested this is the tarp that may have been found with Petito’s body. However, this evidence may all be circumstantial.

Laundrie remains missing as police continue their investigation into Petito’s homicide.

