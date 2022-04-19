Leaked Emails Reveal Kylie Jenner & Khloe Kardashian's Pleas To Get 'Rob & Chyna' Canceled

Jury selection for Blac Chyna's defamation lawsuit against the Kardashians has begun as the legal battle that began in 2017 nears its climax.

Chyna pursued the legal case after her show with ex-boyfriend Rob Kardashian was canceled following the couple's split.

Chyna is seeking millions in damages claiming the Kardashians disrupted her income and defamed her by orchestrating the end of ‘Rob & Chyna’, a spin-off of ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians,’ in 2016.

After the couple broke up in 2017, Chyna sued the Kardashian family claiming that they played a part in the cancelation of the show.

Leaked emails from Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian suggest they wanted to get ‘Rob & Chyna’ canceled.

Chyna's legal team will likely use the December 2016 emails to demonstrate the role the sister's played in the show's end.

In one of the emails, Kylie expressed what she felt about ‘Rob & Chyna' in an email to Khloe and two other redacted people. She wrote, “I feel very strongly about canceling Season 2 for [Rob & Chyna].”

She further claimed that their relationship had been fake and Chyna was with Rob because of the show and insisted that she and her sisters would create more content for their show to make up for the loss of money from canceling the series.

She also wrote, “The show is giving this toxic woman money & exposure she lives and breathes for and by continuing it, she will proceed with using and physically abusing my brother.”

Khloe Kardashian expressed concern for Rob Kardashian's safety.

“The sisters are clearly concerned and uncomfortable for our [brother's] safety and the credibility of the brand at this point due to how they [Rob and Chyna] are both tarnishing it,” Khloe wrote.

“We are even considering not moving forward with our show if theirs continues. That’s how strongly we feel this is damaging to our family.”

The emails were sent around the time of an alleged fight between Rob and Chyna at Kylie Jenner's home in which Rob claimed he was physically attacked by the mother of his daughter, Dream.

Chyna insists that this altercation did not occur and was fabricated after she accused Rob of posting explicit photos of her online without her consent. She also claims that Rob was physically abusive to her, not the other way around.

Chyna is pursuing a revenge porn case against Rob separately which is due to begin in May.

The Kardashians are disputing Chyna's claims that her brand was irretrievably damaged by the show getting canceled.

As the trial gets underway, it is expected that Kris Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Khloe Kardashian, Kim Kardashian and Ryan Seacrest, one of the show's producers, could all take the witness stand.

Kris' total allotted time on the witness stand is just under five hours.

