​​Kris Jenner Testifies That Blac Chyna Slashed Tyga With A Knife & Threatened To Kill Kylie Jenner

Kris Jenner took the stand on the third day of the defamation trial between Blac Chyna and the Kardashian-Jenner family.

While speaking in the Los Angeles Superior Court on Thursday, Jenner made a shocking revelation as she accused Chyna of allegedly threatening to kill Kylie Jenner, and claimed she was physically abusive towards Tyga.

Chyna was engaged to Tyga before splitting in 2014, shortly before the rapper began dating Kylie.

Kris Jenner claimed Tyga told her he was abused by Blac Chyna.

While being questioned by Chyna's lawyer, Lynne Ciani, Jenner was asked about her deposition from December 4, 2019. Ciana read a section from the court documents where Jenner claimed that Chyna had "threatened my daughter's life."

Jenner told the court that she had heard the claims from Kylie and Tyga. She explained that Chyna allegedly made the threats before she and Rob Kardashian started to date.

"Kylie was dragged into it because she was dating Tyga and that's where the aggression came from," Jenner told the court.

When asked to speak more about the specifics of the allegations against Chyna, Jenner deflected, telling the court "you'd have to ask Kylie," or "you'd have to ask Tyga," multiple times.

"I'll stand by what she says," Jenner continued, referring to the claims Kylie made against Chyna.

Kris Jenner also recalled Tyga alleging that Chyna had cut his arm with a knife.

She admitted, however, that she had never seen the injury.

She also revealed that the family never bothered to contact the authorities over the incident, saying, "We kept it internal between the family."

Jenner also said that she wasn't too concerned about the threats.

"There were all kinds of things going on," she said. "There was just a lot of drama, which I'm used to in my family."

This isn't the first time that Chyna's abusive behavior has been brought up in the defamation trial that she began with the family back in 2017.

Blac Chyna admitted to pulling a gun on Rob Kardashian.

During the second day of the trial, Chyna admitted to wrapping a phone cord around Rob's throat, and grabbing his unloaded gun, claiming that "she was just doing silly things with my fiancé."

While on the stand, Chyna said, "I came up behind him, doing that jokingly to get his attention."

She had referred to wrapping the cord around his throat while he was ignoring her and playing video games.

She also explained her reasoning for grabbing the gun, telling the judge, "He was already messing with it — that's why I grabbed it. I was being funny while he was on FaceTime with his friends."

Kris, Kim, Khloe, and Kylie, who were all defendants in the case, claimed that Chyna's "displays of anger and aggression" made them worry for Rob.

After initially getting together in January 2016, and having their first child, Dream, that July, the former couple went through many tumultuous riffs in their relationship.

Many of the reasons why Chyna is seeking $108 million in damages from the Kardashian-Jenner family is due to the aftermath of her relationship with Rob, and the cancellation of their reality show 'Rob & Chyna.'

Due to the cancellation of 'Rob & Chyna' after one season, which Chyna alleges is because of the Kardashian family's influence at E!, Chyna's lawyer is arguing that her client lost out on millions of dollars and it severely damaged her career.

