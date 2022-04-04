Blac Chyna Says She’s Taking The Kardashians To Court Again, Accusing Them Of Hurting Her Children

It seems that Blac Chyna is continuing to move forward with the lawsuit she'd filed against the Kardashian's back in 2017.

Chyna, whose real name is Angela Renée White, shared an update on Saturday about the upcoming trial against Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, and Kylie Jenner, which is set to begin in less than two weeks.

"I plan to re-focus my attention on my trial against Kris Jenner and her daughters Kim, Khloé, and Kylie which starts in 13 days," Chyna, 33, wrote in a statement on Twitter.

"When they got my #1 show killed back in January 2017, that not only hurt me financially and emotionally, that hurt my beautiful KIDS."

Chyna's statement about the lawsuit comes after Tyga and Rob Kardashian publicly called her out after she claimed she was a "single mother" with "no support" when it comes to her daughter, Dream, whom she shares with Kardashian, and her son, King Cairo, whom she shares with Tyga.

"At the end of the trial, I'm going to be able to proudly tell King and Dream that I did everything I could to right the wrong that was done to me. And that, in life, it is my hope that they will be able to stand up for themselves when it matters too. Peace and Love to you all. Angela," she added.

Why is Blac Chyna suing the Kardashians?

In the initial lawsuit filed back in 2017, Chyna accused both Rob Kardashian and his family of allegedly damaging her brand and verbally and physically abusing her.

She claimed that she'd suffered "significant damages" as a result of Rob leaking nude photos of her while they were engaged in a public social media feud.

She alleged that the photo incident, along with him accusing her of drug/alcohol abuse and infidelity, along with the influence from the Kardashian family, are the factors that led to her reality show on E!, 'Rob & Chyna,' to get canceled after the first season.

“Rob Kardashian and his powerful, vindictive family have done enough damage to Ms. White’s career and professional reputation, which she singlehandedly built from scratch — without the help of a famous last name. This lawsuit seeks to hold them accountable,” the lawsuit stated.

The Kardashians had previously filed a demurrer in late 2017, asking for the lawsuit to be dismissed. In the documents filed by the family, they allege that Chyna herself had prevented her reality show from filming after she received a domestic violence restraining order against Rob.

The order had prevented Rob from contacting Chyna “either directly or indirectly, in any way” and required him to stay away from her, her home and her place of work.

However, the Kardashian's dismissal was refused by the courts in 2018, which had been confirmed by Chyna's attorney, Lisa Bloom, in a statement posted to Bloom's Twitter.

Great win in court today for our client @BLACCHYNA ! pic.twitter.com/OdydN1vkap — Lisa Bloom (@LisaBloom) November 28, 2018 Get breaking news & relationship advice delivered to your inbox daily!

"All of Chyna’s legal claims stay in,” Bloom said. “Chyna will therefore be permitted to have her day in court.”

Rob Kardashian previously took an assault lawsuit against Blac Chyna.

Chyna's focus on her lawsuit against the Kardashian family comes after Rob recently dismissed the 2017 assault and battery lawsuit he had filed against his ex-fiancée.

Rob, along with Kylie Jenner, had first filed the lawsuit after accusing Chyna of attempting to choke him with a phone cord during a fight the former couple was having, which had taken place in Jenner's home.

However, in February 2022, Rob revealed that he no longer wanted to continue with the litigation for the sake of their 5-year-old daughter, Dream.

"My love for Dream far outweighs my desire to proceed with my claims against her mother in a public trial," Kardashian said.

"Now that the court has ruled that there is sufficient evidence to warrant a jury trial on my claim for assault, for our daughter's sake, I am dismissing the action and focusing on my co-parenting relationship with Chyna."

Nia Tipton is a writer living in Brooklyn. She covers pop culture, social justice issues, and trending topics. Follow her on Instagram.