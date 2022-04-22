Fans Shocked By How Much Money Rob Kardashian & Blac Chyna’s Daughter Had Made From Commercials & Reality TV

Fans of the Kardashians were stunned to learn how much money 5-year-old Dream Kardashian has made through advertising and TV appearances.

During court testimonies on Thursday, it was revealed that Dream, daughter of Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna, will make $50,000 for appearing in an Amazon ad alongside Kris Jenner, her grandmother.

Her parents each received $92,500 for an episode of Rob and Chyna, their 2016 reality TV series, that centered around the birth of Dream. Jenner also secured an additional $200,000 from E!, the show’s network, that will go to a savings account for Dream.

Dream Kardashian has already made quite a lot of money at just 5 years old.

One commenter in a Reddit thread on the subject said, “I’ve never been more jealous of a child.”

“The K’s children earn more than most of the population annually just for standing next to their grandma!” another commenter said.

Some believed that Dream is already set thanks to Jenner’s careful planning and investing.

“I’m sure Kris has Dream set up for life (knowing her parents),” a third commenter said. “That girl probably has several accounts and trusts she can access at a certain age and I wouldn’t be surprised if some of the sisters added to that as well.”

The information was released during court hearings pertaining to a legal battle between Chyna and the Kardashians. Chyna is suing the family for $100 million dollars and claiming that they were responsible for Rob and Chyna being canceled after just one season.

Blac Chyna's claims that the Kardashians took money from her and her children are being argued in court.

Kardashian family attorney Michael Rhodes questioned Chyna about her supposed financial hardships since her relationship with the family soured years ago.

He took note of her purse, a Hermes Crocodile Leather Kelly Bag that he believed could have been worth up to $100,000 dollars, but Chyna said it was only worth $40,000. He also pointed out the luxury cars, namely a Lamborghini and a Bentley, that she had recently sold.

When Rhodes asked her, “You’re doing pretty well?” she responded with “could be doing better.”

Chyna revealed that she has not filed her taxes since 2017. She said that Walker Mosely, who she previously did her taxes with, “burnt me so bad. I’ve been looking for a very good accountant I can trust.”

She added that she does not have her own bank account, which prompted Rhodes to say “we have no ability to verify your income.”

Chyna has made a habit of calling out the Kardashians for allegedly stunting her income.

Just last month, she blasted Rob Kardashian on Twitter claiming she receives no child support. Both of the fathers of her children, Kardashian and Tyga, hit back at the claims by explaining that they pay for their children's school and have primary custody.

