The Rise & Fall Of Armie Hammer — All The Allegations Of Cannibalism & Abuse Ahead Of Upcoming Documentary

The impending release of "House of Hammers," a documentary about the life of disgraced actor Armie Hammer, is set to shed light on the many allegations against the "Social Network" star and his family.

The documentary, which airs on September 2 on discovery+, will focus on the alleged wrongdoings of Hammer's wealthy family and the actor's alleged abuse and sexual assault against former partners.

As a reminder, here is the full rundown of allegations against Hammer and what is expected to be explored in the documentary.

A timeline of allegations of abuse, cannibalism, and sexual assault against Armie Hammer:

January 2021: Screenshots emerge of Armie Hammer allegedly admitting to being 'a cannibal.'

The actor begins trending on social media after screenshots he allegedly sent detail his sexual fantasies, in one now-infamous message he writes, "I am 100% a cannibal."

Many screenshots from Hammer are shared to the Instagram account @houseofeffie — run by a woman who says she had a four-year, on-and-off relationship during which he abused her.

to people harassing me bc they don’t want to believe it; here is a thread of dms/ ss/pics (armie hammer related) proof. MAJOR TRIGGER WARNING FOR R@PE, ASSAULT, VIOLENCE, C@NNIB@LISM, NSFW CONTENTall ss from @/houseofeffie on instagram. NOT MY SCREENSHOTS!!!!! pic.twitter.com/WbeS5lotuX — gray misses louis (@abtomlinsn) January 18, 2021

Effie continues sharing messages from Hammer and becomes a mouthpiece for other alleged victims.

“Women approached me with their affair stories as we talked, overwhelmed with grief, for days and nights without sleeping or eating, with some ending up in the ER,” she writes in one Instagram Story.

Courtney Vucekovich, an app founder who dated Hammer from June to October 2020, also comes forward and claims the actor subjected her to emotional abuse, sexually coerced her, and made her feel unsafe.

"He did some things with me that I wasn’t comfortable with. For God knows what reason, he convinced me that these things were OK and he put me in some dangerous situations where I was not OK, where he was heavily drinking, and I wasn’t drinking that way and it scared me. I didn’t feel comfortable,” Vucekovich said.

A video of Armie Hammer with a woman in bondage emerges.

Eventually, screenshots started popping up online from Hammer's second Instagram account, which included videos and photos of several women in bondage.

In one caption, Hammer complained about having to stay in the Cayman Islands because “my ex (for a very good reason) wife is refusing to come back to america with my children.” He continued, “there are a few silver linings. Like f-king Ms. Cayman again while I’m down there.”

Hammer ended up confirming the account was his when he was forced to apologize to this real Miss Cayman and the Miss Cayman Islands Universe Committee.

“I would like to clarify that the person in my video, which was stolen from my private Instagram, is not Miss Cayman,” he said, according to Vulture. “I am genuinely sorry for any confusion my foolish attempt at humor may have caused.”

Paige Lorenze accuses Armie Hammer of branding her.

As time went on, though, more accusers began speaking up about Hammer, including his ex-girlfriend Paige Lorenze, 24, who dated the actor for four months in 2020. Lorenze told Page Six that Hammer allegedly branded and bruised her, sexually coerced her, and took graphic photos of her without her consent.

“I have gotten a DM saying Armie had sent me photos of me tied up that I didn’t know about. I didn’t even know the photos existed or what they look like,” Lorenze said.

“He would talk about it like a traditional BDSM relationship, but it wasn’t. This was way outside and beyond that.”

While these allegations emerge, Hammer is being dropped from upcoming projects left, right and center.

March 2021: Armie Hammer is investigated for rape by the LAPD.

In a press conference following her accusations, Effie, along with a women's-rights attorney, Gloria Alfred, comes forward with more details about the violent rape that happened at the hands of Hammer, which took place “over the course of four hours” in April 2017.

“On April 24, 2017, Armie Hammer violently raped me for over four hours in Los Angeles,” she told reporters, “during which he repeatedly slapped my head against a wall, bruising my face. He also committed other acts of violence against me to which I did not consent.”

“I thought that he was going to kill me,” she said.

Effie's accusations caused Hammer, who gained notoriety for his roles in the 2010 film 'The Social Network,' and then the 2017 film 'Call Me By Your Name,' to go from being the most talked-about actor to dropping out of upcoming projects and ultimately being blacklisted from Hollywood.

The many allegations led to Hammer being dropped by his agent, an LAPD investigation that was dismissed after nine months, dropping out of multiple projects, and a reported move to the Cayman Islands to work as a timeshare seller.

Details about Armie Hammer's family emerge.

It was then that people started looking into Hammer's dysfunctional family history, which is no stranger to controversial incidents of their own.

To sum up some of the key points about Hammer's family, according to a Vanity Fair article, the family's fortune, which comes from their Occidental Petroleum fortune and Hammer's great-grandfather investing in Arm & Hammer baking soda, is also linked to disturbing family patterns.

Armie’s great-great-grandfather Dr. Julius Hammer was convicted of manslaughter after performing an illegal abortion for a Russian diplomat. His sons made a fortune on oil by becoming friends with Vladimir Lenin and Joseph Stalin.

Over the decades there have been instances of laundering money, Soviet espionage, briberies, abuses of power, and the family's disturbing relationship with women, which included sexual sadism.

Despite Hammer's sordid family history, it didn't directly affect his career in the entertainment industry, at least not right away.

For the actor though, who spent ten years after starring in 'The Social Network' trying to reach stardom, he blamed the years of his stagnant career on bad luck, the industry's bad system, and timing.

“Armie Hammer didn’t happen for 10 long years because, according to his logic, the system was stacked against him,” reporter Anne Helen Petersen wrote in 2017 for BuzzFeed. “Well, of course it was: The ‘system,’ whether Hollywood or American capitalism in general, is stacked against basically everyone. But a small few, including Hammer’s own grandfather, figure out how to manipulate and survive it.

"What seems to annoy Hammer, then, is that he struggled the same way everyone else — the way women and actors of color in particular — struggle: with shitty options, with publicity that pigeonholes you, with people who only care about your looks, with machinations beyond your control.”

"Your perspective is bitter AF," was Hammer's response to Petersen.

Despite finally reaching that stardom Hammer had been itching for, it all eventually came crumbling down.

Nia Tipton is a writer living in Brooklyn. She covers pop culture, social justice issues, and trending topics. Keep up with her on Instagram and Twitter.