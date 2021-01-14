Armie Hammer's Ex Courtney Vucekovich Shares Horrifying Relationship Details Amid Actor's ‘Cannibal’ Texts

It’s been a whirlwind couple weeks for the world, and Call Me by Your Name actor Armie Hammer is certainly feeling the heat of the 2021 firestorm.

Earlier in January, alleged DMs from the 34-year-old actor surfaced, and the content of the messages was quite extreme. Some of the alleged messages Hammer sent to an unidentified woman whose Instagram account is @houseofeffie read, “I am 100% cannibal,” “I want to eat you,” and “I’ve cut the heart out of a living animal and eaten it while still warm.”

Although it’s been said the alleged messages are “fake,” Armie Hammer’s exes are now coming forward to share their stories and experiences with the father of two.

Hammer’s ex, Courtney Vucekovich, recently gave an interview where she spilled all the alleged secrets of their relationship, and some of the details are quite disturbing.

Who is Armie Hammer’s ex, Courtney Vucekovich?

Read on for what you need to know about Courtney Vucekovich and Armie Hammer’s relationship, including all of the terrifying details about their dating history.

She’s the founder of an app.

Vucekovich founded the “on-demand glam” app FLASHD in April of 2018. According to her LinkedIn bio, the entrepreneur’s company is a “premiere on-demand beauty and photography app with services from 6am-11pm.”

“Services are seamlessly booked through the Flashd App. We will come to your home, office or hotel. Our beauty pros use the latest and greatest products and tools to ensure you feel beautiful from the inside out,” the description continues.

“FLASHD is not just for creating beauty. We also capture it with the fastest, easiest & most cost efficient way to book a Photographer! Just tell us when, where and why and we’ll be there.”

She leads a seemingly private life.

Her Instagram account, which has over 14K followers, is set to private.

She and Hammer reportedly dated from June to Aug. 2020.

Hammer and Vucekovich reportedly only dated for a few months, but according to her, it was a very intense three months.

The alleged details of her and Hammer’s relationship are truly eye-opening.

“He said to me he wants to break my rib and barbecue and eat it,” app founder Courtney Vucekovich exclusively told Page Six. — WHB (@Woodyman502) January 14, 2021

In an interview on Jan. 14, Vucekovich revealed some of the eye-opening details about their relationship, and said that while the original messages from Hammer to the anonymous woman cannot be confirmed, she says she’s not surprised about the alleged DMs involving rape fantasies and cannibalism.

“He likes the idea of skin in his teeth,” she revealed.

“He said to me he wants to break my rib and barbecue and eat it,” she recalled, adding that while she thought it was “weird,” she didn’t really think twice about it at the time.

“He says, I want to take a bite out of you. If I had a little cut on my hand he’d like suck it or lick it. That’s about as weird as we got,” she added.

Vucekovich says that Hammer is a “manipulative” person.

“He makes you feel bad for him, and that’s really scary and keeps you [close to him]. He enters your life in such a big way. He’s such a captivating person," she said.

"He has such a presence and he’s aware of that and he uses it in such a way that most women would think, ‘Oh my gosh this is amazing,’ but especially young women, that’s kind of the scary part — how good he is at active manipulation and making you feel like he’s never felt this way about anybody,” she added.

She also alleged that Hammer is a mastermind at making women feel bad for him, and she says that being with him was a “fulltime job”:

“He needs you. He actually needs you. It’s a full-time job when you’re with him the way that I was, I was trying to catch my breath the entire time I was with him. You’re drowning in this dark hole trying to stay afloat. There will be random moments of good that convince you to stay.”

Courtney Vucekovich checked herself into a therapy program after their split.

After their breakup, Vucekovich says she checked herself into a 30-day program to help her deal with the PTSD and trauma she experienced during the relationship, adding that she had major panic attacks after they split.

“I didn’t want to carry that into my future,” she said. “As a strong mental health advocate I knew that this relationship was something I needed to process with help from people who specialize in trauma and PTSD. That is my experience.”

Hammer recently responded to the allegations.

He called the allegations “bulls***,” issuing a statement about the matter on Jan. 13:

“I'm not responding to these bulls*** claims, but in light of the vicious and spurious online attacks against me, I cannot, in good conscience now, leave my children for four months to shoot a film in the Dominican Republic. Lionsgate is supporting me in this and I'm grateful to them for that."

It was revealed that Hammer dropped out of filming the movie Shotgun Wedding alongside Jennifer Lopez amid the claims.

