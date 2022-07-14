Armie Hammer Is ‘Totally Broke,’ Claims Source With Latest Update In Mystery Surrounding His New Job

The Armie Hammer timeshares salesman saga has continued with a source divulging more information about his new job in the Cayman Islands.

Conflicting reports about the actor's job surfaced last week but now a source has told Variety that Hammer is working at a hotel resort and all other reports to the contrary are false.

Now, even Hammer's attorney is weighing in on the rumor.

The "Death On The Nile" star's alleged new job has been somewhat bewildering to the public given his lucrative acting career and his family lineage.

The actor has been living largely out of the public eye since facing a series of sexual abuse allegations last year.

What is Armie Hammer's net worth?

Hammer's net worth is $10 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

It seems his finances have rapidly depleted since the downfall of his career. A source told Variety that Hammer is not financially supported by his family and has been forced to get a paying job to support his family.

Hammer is the son of businessman Michael Armand Hammer and the great-grandson of oil tycoon Armand Hammer.

The 35-year-old rose to prominence in the 2010 movie, "The Social Network," in which he played the Winklevoss twins.

Sources claim Armie Hammer is 'broke' and working in the Cayman Islands.

Hammer is reportedly "working at a cubicle" and selling timeshare vacation homes.

The source stated, “The reality is he's totally broke and is trying to fill the days and earn money to support his family.”

Rumors about the "Lone Rangers" star's new job broke when Twitter user Muna Mire posted a now-deleted photo that showed a flyer for Hammer’s services at Morritt's Resort.

Mire wrote, “My friend's parents went on vacation in the Cayman Islands and armie hammer was their concierge I'm still not over it.”

Armie Hammer is reportedly working as a concierge in the Cayman Islands after being blacklisted by Hollywood.



(via @Muna_Mire) pic.twitter.com/dEhfWoCVIf — Cinema Solace (@solacecinema) July 6, 2022

Hammer’s attorney Andrew Brettler denied these claims and stated that the flyer was fake last week but later backtracked slightly as reports emerged that Hammer was actually working in sales at the resort.

Armie Hammer's lawyer says he cannot "confirm or deny" what the actor is doing for work.

"I don't know anything about this," Brettler told PEOPLE when asked about the rumors.

He also said in a statement to Entertainment Weekly, "I can't confirm or deny it because Armie hasn't addressed it."

"If Armie is, in fact, selling timeshares, I think it's s----y that the media seems to be shaming him for having a 'normal job,'" Brettler said in his email to PEOPLE.

The actor has close ties to the Cayman Islands and he was living there on and off during the pandemic.

He was living in the Cayman Islands when the actor was accused of sexually abusing partners and pressuring them to engage in cannibalistic fantasies. In January 2021, former partner Paige Lorenze claimed that Hammer had attempted to convince her to remove one of her ribs and had carved his initials into her groin.

In addition, a woman named Effie accused the actor of rape in a press conference on March 18th of that year. A criminal investigation into the accusation was later dropped.

“He repeatedly slammed my head against a wall, bruising my face,” she stated in the press conference.

“He also committed other acts of violence against me to which I did not consent. For example, he beat my feet with a crop so they would hurt with every step I took for the next week. During those four hours I tried to get away, but he wouldn’t let me. I thought that he was going to kill me,” Effie continued.

Hammer has continued to deny all of these claims.

